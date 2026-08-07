Stedman Bailey: Why did police arrest former NFL player? All we know about shocking incident inside Florida mall

Former West Virginia football standout Stedman Bailey was apprehended by law enforcement in Pembroke Pines, Florida, on allegations of engaging in sexual activity within a shopping mall.

Former West Virginia football player Stedman Bailey was arrested in Pembroke Pines, Florida, for allegedly engaging in sexual activity inside Pembroke Lakes Mall.

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The purported incident occurred around 12:30 a.m. on Monday, July 27, inside Pembroke Lakes Mall, close to the arcade bar. Both Bailey and his companion, Karina Manderson, were taken into custody on charges of indecent exposure.

Stedman Bailey arrest: When did the shocking incident take place?

The event took place within the Round1 arcade located at Pembroke Lakes Mall, where both Bailey and Manderson were already in custody by the time the responding officers reached the scene, as stated in the arrest report, People Magazine reported.

According to the police, surveillance video supplied by the venue's manager reportedly depicted the couple involved in sexual acts while other customers were in close proximity.

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A witness informed investigators that she saw the purported incident and requested the people to cease their actions, as per People Magazine. She asserted that Bailey subsequently adjusted his pants before he and Manderson gradually departed from the bar area. The witness later executed an affidavit and supplied a sworn recorded statement, as detailed in the arrest report.

Bailey informed investigators that both he and Manderson had pulled down their pants, yet he denied that any sexual intercourse took place. He claimed that his behavior was influenced by intoxication, according to the report.

Did Bailey or Manderson consume alcohol?

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According to police, Bailey informed investigators that neither he nor Manderson had consumed alcohol prior to their arrival at Round1, asserting that all the alcohol they ingested was provided by the venue. Bailey reportedly estimated that they each had around two to three shots, as stated in the report.

The report claims that Manderson told investigators she could not recall the incident and acknowledged that she had consumed an excessive amount of alcohol, as detailed in the arrest report. Authorities indicated that there was no evidence suggesting that the drinks had been altered.

It further states that both Bailey and Manderson were subsequently taken to the Broward Sheriff’s Office Main Jail without any issues.

Manderson’s lawyer speaks out

Evan Hoffman, Manderson’s attorney, commented on the arrest in a statement given to NBC Miami.

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“My office is exploring the events and the legality of the case. It is premature to expand on the facts or exclude any potential defenses that may be available. This is a very personal situation that should be treated with care,” the lawyer said in a statement. “We ask that my client’s privacy be respected and that no fixed opinions or judgments be made at this time.”

The arrest occurs over ten years after Bailey's football career was abruptly ended by a shooting in 2015, which resulted in severe head injuries that posed a threat to his life. The St. Louis Rams oicjed ex-wide receiver during the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft.