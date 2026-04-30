Stephen A Smith slams Megan Thee Stallion over latest Klay Thompson remarks: ‘What is the need?’

TV sports analyst Stephen A. Smith has strongly criticized rapper Megan Thee Stallion for publicly discussing her breakup with Klay Thompson of the Dallas Mavericks. The relationship ended after about a year, and the split became a wider story after Megan posted about it on Instagram and later spoke to reporters. Smith aired his comments on his talk-show-style video show, where he questioned why she shared intimate details about the relationship. Stephen A. Smith was left shocked as his daughter made her pick for the NBA Finals Game 6. (REUTERS)

What Stephen A. Smith said Smith said, “I’m not saying whatever she felt was wrong. I don’t know what happened in their relationship. Don’t wanna know, ain’t none of my d*mn business and none of y’all’s either.”

He added, “But Megan Thee Stallion made it so this Saturday night. Why? How come you couldn’t just break up and go on your merry way?”

He asked, “Ladies, please listen. I’m talking about this on YouTube because I’m curious why she’s revealing his personal matters.” He also said, “Megan Thee Stallion, what’s the need? Why should I care about your relationship with Klay Thompson?”

Megan’s side and privacy debate In her Instagram post, Megan did not name Thompson, but many people believed she was referring to him when she wrote about cheating: “Cheating had me around your whole family playing house... Got ‘cold feet’ holding you down through all your HORRIBLE mood swings and treatment toward me during your basketball season. (Now) you don’t know if you can be ‘monogamous’???? B**ch I need a REAL break after this one... Bye y’all,” she wrote.

Brown also addressed rumors of her involvement in the matter a day after her story. “I’ve seen what’s being said online, and I want to be clear: none of it is true, and I have no involvement in this situation,” Brown wrote on her Instagram story on Sunday. “This week marks the start of an important and exciting new season for me, and my focus is fully on that,” she said.

Megan Thee Stallion is a Grammy-winning rapper and entertainer. Klay Thompson is a four-time NBA champion who played many years with the Golden State Warriors and later joined the Dallas Mavericks, where he has remained a key shooter and veteran presence. Their relationship first became public during a New York gala in July and was closely followed by fans, making the breakup and the public comments from both sides a major topic in sports and pop culture news.