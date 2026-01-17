Suddenly hot Kings take aim at

The Sacramento Kings are flying high and look to extend their season-best winning streak to four games when they host the Washington Wizards on Friday night.

The Kings lost 30 of their first 38 games before suddenly winning three straight by double digits against playoff contenders - the Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Lakers and New York Knicks.

The game against Washington is the fourth of a seven-game homestand as the Kings look to build on the solid efforts.

"Our league is funny that way," said Sacramento coach Doug Christie, indicating the three wins have nothing to do with how the rest of the homestand goes. "We'll win some and we'll lose some. The key as we define ourselves is that we play to our standard."

The Kings led by as many as 25 in Wednesday's 112-101 victory over the Knicks.

DeMar DeRozan scored 27 points and Zach LaVine made five 3-pointers while adding 25 points. Precious Achiuwa had 20 points and a season-high 14 rebounds and Russell Westbrook had 19 points, 11 assists and six rebounds.

"I think it's just a full effort," LaVine said of the success. "You have seen over the last couple games that everyone has contributed.

"We're actually playing some defense. The collective effort of guys playing some defense, you can see it."

DeRozan moved into 22nd place on the NBA's all-time scoring list with 26,077 points, passing Kevin Garnett .

Stephen Curry is in 21st place and Hall of Famer John Havlicek is in 20th.

The Kings are slated to have three-time All-Star Domantas Sabonis in the lineup on Friday. Sabanois has missed 27 games due to a partially torn meniscus in his left knee. He is listed as questionable to play by the Kings.

The three-time rebounding champion averaged 17.2 points, 12.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 11 games prior to the injury.

Sacramento gets guard Dennis Schroder back against Washington after he served a three-game suspension for confronting Luka Doncic following a road game against the Lakers on Dec. 28.

After the game against the Wizards, the Kings finish out the homestand against the Portland Trail Blazers, Miami Heat and Toronto Raptors.

"I hope it's something we can build off," Achiuwa said of the streak. "Momentum in this league is very important. Right now, we have a good flow of things. We want to try to continue to build on that."

Washington has lost four straight by an average of 18.8 points. The skid began with consecutive 21-point setbacks against the Philadelphia 76ers and New Orleans Hornets and a 19-point loss to the Phoenix Suns.

The Wizards lost 119-105 to the host Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday in the second contest of a four-game road trip.

Kyshawn George scored 23 points and Khris Middleton added 17 for Washington.

The Wizards have been shy on scorers since trading CJ McCollum and Corey Kispert to the Atlanta Hawks for four-time All-Star Trae Young on Jan. 9.

Young is dealing with knee and quadriceps injuries and will next be re- evaluated in mid-February, according to coach Brian Keefe.

"Our priority for him is his health. That's No. 1," Keefe said. "Obviously, we're going to trust the process with our medical and performance teams. The only thing I have is that we are going to reevaluate him after the break."

Marvin Bagley III had 15 points and 11 rebounds against the Clippers and is averaging 10 points and 5.6 rebounds in 33 games .

Bagley was the No. 2 overall pick by Sacramento in the 2018 draft, chosen immediately before Doncic , Jaren Jackson Jr. of the Memphis Grizzlies and Young .

The Kings have won eight of the past 12 meetings, though the teams split last season's two matchups.

Field Level Media

