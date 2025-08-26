Syko Stu's family shares health update after Raja Jackson attack, ‘Difficult recovery ahead’

The family of pro wrestler Syko Stu, whose real name is Stuart Smith, shared a health update after he was violently attacked by Raja Jackson, the son of UFC star Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson. Syko’s brother, Andrew Smith, has taken to Facebook to share that the wrestler has “some recollection of events.” Syko Stu's family shares health update after Raja Jackson attack (Stuart Smith/Facebook)

‘Stuart is conscious and does have some recollection of events’

“Thank you for the outpouring of support. Stuart is conscious and does have some recollection of events from the day of the attack,” Andrew wrote. “Thank you everyone for reaching out, it’s been difficult to get back to everyone individually. We will be setting up something for anyone wishing to donate. I will update with a link when possible. He’s currently resting and says, ‘Thank you for the love and support’.”

In another post, Andrew said that Syko’s recovery is going to be difficult, but also added that he was conscious. “Stuart is resting since he sustained severe injures to his head. He is currently conscious and able to talk but will have a difficult recovery ahead,” he wrote.

Andrew added, “With all the media and social media attention it’s been hard to get back to everyone. Stuart Smith appreciates all the love and support. He loves wrestling, his wrestling family, and all his fans and supporters. Wrestling has been a huge part of his life and he lives to put on a performance. He’s also just a regular guy with a life and family outside the ring. His wife Contessa has currently set up a go fund me for those wishing to donate. We appreciate all the support during this difficult time, Thank you.”

A video of Raja’s attack on Syko went viral on social media, showing Raja violently attacking him with punches and blows to the head. Raja was seen entering the ring, picking up Syko above his head and then slamming him hard on the mat. He then punched Syko in the head several times, as the victim lay motionless on the ground. Syko was hospitalized after the attack. The incident took place at a KnokX Pro Wrestling event.