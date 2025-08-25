Raja Jackson is being criticized after being seen in a video appearing to brutally assault knocked-out professional wrestler Syko Stu. KnokX Pro Entertainment & Academy has now taken to Facebook to reveal that it was supposed to be a “planned and agreed upon wrestling spot,” but ended up turning violent. Raja Jackson row: How a ‘planned’ event turned into an ‘irresponsible act of violence’ (@DailyLoud/X)

“First and foremost our thoughts and prayers are with our brother Mr. Stuart Smith (Syko Stu) as he remains a priority and we are monitoring his well being,” the post reads. “What was supposed to be a planned and agreed upon wrestling spot, turned into a selfish, irresponsible act of violence against Mr. Smith. This egregious act is reprehensible and never should have occurred.”

“In the 17 years of operation of KnokX Pro Wrestling Academy, there has never been anything as heinous take place such as this and we apologize to our patrons and fans,” the post adds.

What does the video show?

The viral video shows Raja violently attacking Syko, whose real name is Stuart Smith, with punches and blows to the head. Raja was seen entering the ring, picking up Syko above his head and then slamming him hard on the mat. He then punched Syko in the head several times, as the victim lay motionless on the ground. Syko had to be hospitalized after sustaining serious injuries.

Raja’s outburst at a private wrestling event by KnokX Pro Academy in Los Angeles is believed to have happened after a tense confrontation with Syko before the match, a video of which has also gone viral. Syko appeared to smash a beer can on Jackson's head before his match.

Syko’s brother, Andrew Smith, has said in a Facebook post that the pro wrestler is “stable but in critical care.” “Thank you everyone for your prayers, concerns, and kind words for my brother Stu,” he wrote. “Please continue to keep him in your prayers.”

Andrew added, “He’s currently stable but in critical care. At this time we’re focused on his recovery and appreciate all the support.”