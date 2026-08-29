Tadej Pogacar crash update: What happened to the leader at La Vuelta? What we know so far

Tadej Pogacar has abandoned the 2026 Vuelta a España after a heavy crash during Stage 8 on Saturday. The race leader fell with about 32km to go while riding in the peloton. He suffered cuts on the left side of his face and an injury to his left shoulder. Pogacar received medical attention at the roadside and tried to get back on his bike, but he could not continue. He was later taken to hospital by ambulance for further checks. The exact extent of his injuries has not yet been confirmed.

What happened to Tadej Pogacar in the Vuelta a Espana crash?

Tadej Pogacar crashed during Vuelta Stage 8, suffered shoulder and facial injuries, and was taken to hospital.. (Photo by JOSE JORDAN / AFP) (AFP)

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Pogacar was riding near the front of the peloton after the intermediate sprint when he suddenly went down. The exact reason for the crash was not immediately clear from the television coverage. He appeared to move to the right before making contact with another rider and hitting the road.

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{{^usCountry}} Medical staff immediately reached the UAE Team Emirates-XRG rider. Pogacar spent several minutes on the road before getting up. He removed his helmet and tried to continue, but the pain in his shoulder prevented him from doing so. His left shoulder was placed in a sling before he entered the ambulance. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Medical staff immediately reached the UAE Team Emirates-XRG rider. Pogacar spent several minutes on the road before getting up. He removed his helmet and tried to continue, but the pain in his shoulder prevented him from doing so. His left shoulder was placed in a sling before he entered the ambulance. {{/usCountry}}

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Tadej Pogacar injury update after Stage 8 crash

Pogacar had visible cuts and wounds on the left side of his face and shoulder after the fall. He was taken to hospital for treatment and checks, but there was no immediate confirmation of a specific fracture or other serious injury. That means the full picture of his condition remains unclear for now.

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The crash ended Pogacar’s attempt to win the Vuelta for the first time. He entered Stage 8 wearing the red leader’s jersey and had built a lead of 3 minutes and 50 seconds over the rider in second place.

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What does Tadej Pogacar’s Vuelta exit mean for La Vuelta?

Pogacar came into the race hoping to complete his Grand Tour collection. He has already won the Tour de France five times and the Giro d’Italia once, giving him six Grand Tour victories. The Vuelta was the only one of cycling’s three biggest stage races missing from his record.

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His withdrawal is also unusual because it marks his first abandonment from a Grand Tour. Pogacar had held the Vuelta lead since winning the opening time trial in Monaco, but his race ended suddenly on the road to Xeraco.