Larry Christenson cause of death, family, net worth in focus: All we know after Phillies World Series champion's death

"The club and its fans are forever grateful for his contributions and the legacy he leaves behind in Philadelphia," the team said in a statement. “We extend our heartfelt condolences to Larry's beloved daughters, Claire and Libby, his extended family and friends, and former teammates at this difficult time.”

The Phillies confirmed that Christenson died during a fishing trip with family and friends in Washington. The specific cause of his death has not been released yet.

Larry Christenson, a pitcher for the Philadelphia Phillies' 1980 World Series championship team, who dedicated his entire career to the franchise, passed away on Friday at the age of 72.

Who was Larry Christenson? Christenson dedicated 11 years to the Phillies from 1973 to 1983 after being selected in the third round of the 1972 draft. He made a remarkable entrance into the major leagues by pitching a complete game in his debut against the New York Mets on April 13, 1973. Since then, no other debuting pitcher has achieved a complete game.

Also Read: Why is Yankees vs Astros delayed? When will MLB clash start? Insider provides update

In 1980, he made 14 starts, achieving a record of 5-1 with a 4.03 ERA as the Phillies advanced to the World Series. However, he faced a challenging moment in Game 4 against the Kansas City Royals, where he allowed four runs on five hits in just one-third of an inning, contributing to a loss. Nevertheless, Philadelphia secured the championship in six games.

Throughout his career, Christenson recorded an overall record of 83-71 with a 3.79 ERA across 243 appearances, including 220 starts. During his 11 seasons, the Phillies made the playoffs on six occasions.

What was Larry Christenson's net worth? At the time of his passing on August 28, 2026, Larry Christenson's net worth was estimated to be between $2 million and $5 million. His Major League Baseball career with the Philadelphia Phillies spanned from 1973 to 1983, a period when player salaries were beginning to increase but remained significantly lower than current figures.

His reported income included $15,000 as a rookie in 1973, $80,000 during his impressive 1977 season, and after solidifying his role as a prominent pitcher for the Phillies, he signed a three-year contract exceeding $1 million in 1982. Overall, his baseball earnings are estimated to be approximately $1.5 million.