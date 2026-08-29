Why is Savio not playing today vs Newcastle? Is he injured? Tottenham coach explains reason

Savio, also known as Savinho, is missing Tottenham’s Premier League clash with Newcastle at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium today after experiencing muscle fatigue. Tottenham Hotspur's Brazilian midfielder #17 Savio celebrates scoring the team's fourth goal during the English League Cup second round football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Charlton Athletic at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. (AFP)

Spurs head coach Roberto De Zerbi confirmed that the Brazilian winger has not suffered a serious injury, but the club’s medical staff decided not to take any chances.

Savio only recently joined Tottenham from Manchester City and made an immediate impact on his debut in midweek. Coming off the bench against Charlton Athletic in the Carabao Cup, he scored once and set up another as Spurs cruised to a 5-1 win.

After that performance, Savio was expected to feature against Newcastle and could even have started. However, he was left out of the matchday squad altogether.

What the coach said De Zerbi explained the decision before kick-off, telling Sky Sports: "There was bad news yesterday, before training in the afternoon. He suffered muscle fatigue and the medical staff didn't want to take a risk. I agree with them."

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Tottenham v Newcastle line-ups Tottenham Hotspur: Kinsky, Gray, van Hecke, van de Ven, Robertson, Tonali, Bentancur, Porro, Fernandes, Tel, Marmoush.

Subs: Dubravka, Senesi, Gallagher, Udogie, Bergvall, Solanke, Kudus, Davies, Moore.

Newcastle United: Hornicek, Dedic, Botman, Thiaw, Hall, Gonzalez, Miley, Elanga, Willock, Barnes, Wissa.

Subs: Jaouen, Schar, Bamba, Steur, Toure, Murphy, Woltemade, Ramsey, Shahar.

Also Read: Soccer-Doubles for Cherki, Haaland as Man City cruise to 4-1 win over Palace

Today’s match officials Referee: Peter Bankes

Referee’s assistants: Ian Hussin and Nick Hopton

Fourth official: Tom Bramall

VAR: Darren England

Assistant VAR: Nick Greenhalgh

Also Read: Jose Mourinho says Ballon d’Or isn’t about trophies; points to Messi, Ronaldo and Maradona

Matthias Jaissle backs Nico González Meanwhile, Newcastle United head coach Matthias Jaissle is confident Nico González will waste little time adapting to life at St James’ Park following his big-money move from Manchester City.

The 24-year-old Spaniard could make his Newcastle debut today after completing a transfer from City that could eventually be worth £52 million.

Jaissle is excited by González’s potential and believes the midfielder already has plenty to offer his new team.

“He trained with us and he looks sharp,” Jaissle said. “It will take time [to adapt] and I can not tell you how long it takes but he’s a smart player, he has huge potential and already brings so much quality in the squad. He will adapt fast into our way of playing and then we can enjoy.”