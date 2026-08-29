Why is Savio not playing today vs Newcastle? Is he injured? Tottenham coach explains reason
Savio, also known as Savinho, only recently joined Tottenham from Manchester City and made an immediate impact on his debut in midweek.
Savio, also known as Savinho, is missing Tottenham’s Premier League clash with Newcastle at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium today after experiencing muscle fatigue.
Spurs head coach Roberto De Zerbi confirmed that the Brazilian winger has not suffered a serious injury, but the club’s medical staff decided not to take any chances.
Savio only recently joined Tottenham from Manchester City and made an immediate impact on his debut in midweek. Coming off the bench against Charlton Athletic in the Carabao Cup, he scored once and set up another as Spurs cruised to a 5-1 win.
After that performance, Savio was expected to feature against Newcastle and could even have started. However, he was left out of the matchday squad altogether.
What the coach said
De Zerbi explained the decision before kick-off, telling Sky Sports: "There was bad news yesterday, before training in the afternoon. He suffered muscle fatigue and the medical staff didn't want to take a risk. I agree with them."
Also Read: Liverpool held 2-2 by Nottingham Forest on Andoni Iraola's Anfield debut
Tottenham v Newcastle line-ups
Tottenham Hotspur: Kinsky, Gray, van Hecke, van de Ven, Robertson, Tonali, Bentancur, Porro, Fernandes, Tel, Marmoush.
Subs: Dubravka, Senesi, Gallagher, Udogie, Bergvall, Solanke, Kudus, Davies, Moore.
Newcastle United: Hornicek, Dedic, Botman, Thiaw, Hall, Gonzalez, Miley, Elanga, Willock, Barnes, Wissa.
Subs: Jaouen, Schar, Bamba, Steur, Toure, Murphy, Woltemade, Ramsey, Shahar.
Also Read: Soccer-Doubles for Cherki, Haaland as Man City cruise to 4-1 win over Palace
Today’s match officials
Referee: Peter Bankes
Referee’s assistants: Ian Hussin and Nick Hopton
Fourth official: Tom Bramall
VAR: Darren England
Assistant VAR: Nick Greenhalgh
Also Read: Jose Mourinho says Ballon d’Or isn’t about trophies; points to Messi, Ronaldo and Maradona
Matthias Jaissle backs Nico González
Meanwhile, Newcastle United head coach Matthias Jaissle is confident Nico González will waste little time adapting to life at St James’ Park following his big-money move from Manchester City.
The 24-year-old Spaniard could make his Newcastle debut today after completing a transfer from City that could eventually be worth £52 million.
Jaissle is excited by González’s potential and believes the midfielder already has plenty to offer his new team.
“He trained with us and he looks sharp,” Jaissle said. “It will take time [to adapt] and I can not tell you how long it takes but he’s a smart player, he has huge potential and already brings so much quality in the squad. He will adapt fast into our way of playing and then we can enjoy.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit.Read More