Julian Alvarez rejects Manchester City return while Atletico Madrid block Barcelona move
Julian Alvarez reportedly made it clear to the Premier League champions that he has no desire to return to the Etihad Stadium.
Julian Alvarez’s future has emerged as one of the biggest talking points of the ongoing transfer window, with the Argentine striker reportedly ruling out a return to Manchester City. Alvarez is keen on leaving Atletico Madrid and has his sights set on a move to Barcelona, but the Spanish club are reluctant to sell him to a direct rival. According to a report by Cadena SER, Manchester City have already contacted Atletico to register their interest in re-signing their former striker. However, Alvarez reportedly made it clear to the Premier League champions that he has no desire to return to the Etihad Stadium. His stance came even before City could make an official bid, adding another twist to a transfer saga that continues to attract plenty of attention.
Arsenal have also made enquiries about Alvarez, but the forward is reluctant to join despite several rounds of contact. His reluctance to return to England is understood to be more about his personal situation than his footballing ambitions. Alvarez is reportedly concerned about UK visa rules that could make it difficult for his family members to visit him. Those complications do not arise while he is based in Spain, making a return to the Premier League less appealing to the Argentine.
Alvarez remains keen on a move to Barcelona, which is reportedly his preferred destination, but the transfer has hit a major roadblock. Atletico Madrid have made their stance clear that they do not want to sell their star striker to a direct rival. With the situation becoming increasingly tense, Alvarez’s dream move remains far from straightforward.
Atletico Madrid block Julian Alvarez's Barcelona move
Atletico Madrid chief executive Miguel Angel Gil Marin delivered a blistering response after Barcelona's president said a day earlier that the club remained "very interested" in signing Alvarez, who Atletico insist is not for sale to their LaLiga rivals.
Speaking to Spanish broadcaster Movistar Plus after Thursday's Champions League league phase draw, Gil Marin said Atletico were united from top to bottom in refusing to negotiate with Barcelona.
"The truth is that it outrages us even more; we are repulsed by the dishonesty, the lack of ethics, transparency and professionalism, and we can only insist that we will not negotiate with Barcelona under any circumstances," Gil Marin said.
"I have the support of everyone working with me, from shareholders to directors, and the only certain and firm decision is that we will not negotiate with Barcelona under any circumstances; you have my word – which is one of the few things I have – the player will most certainly not be transferred to Barcelona," he added.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAditya Maheshwari
Aditya Maheshwari is a Chief Content Producer and sports journalist with over seven years of experience covering the sports beat across formats and platforms. A cricket-first reporter by profession, he also follows football closely and considers it an integral part of his sporting journey. His work is shaped by a strong on-ground understanding of the game and an ability to translate match-day moments into clear, engaging stories that connect with readers across digital audiences. Over the years, he has developed a balanced approach that combines factual accuracy with narrative clarity, ensuring that both breaking developments and deeper insights are presented with context. Aditya has reported from the field at several major tournaments, including the ICC Cricket World Cup, the Indian Premier League, and the Indian Super League. First-hand coverage of these events has strengthened his ability to read the pulse of high-pressure contests, whether through live reporting, post-match analysis, or long-form storytelling. Working closely around teams, venues, and evolving storylines has helped him develop a strong sense of timing and editorial judgment. While cricket remains his primary focus, Aditya regularly reports on football and keeps a close watch on other sports such as tennis, hockey, and badminton. His wide-ranging interest allows him to approach stories with broader perspective, understanding how different sporting ecosystems function and evolve. Comfortable in fast-paced digital newsrooms, Aditya is well-versed in modern sports coverage, from live blogs and real-time updates to in-depth analysis and audience-focused storytelling. He believes in keeping sports writing simple, accurate, and grounded, with emphasis on clarity over complexity. At the core of his work lies a commitment to credible reporting and telling stories that go beyond the numbers on the scoreboard, highlighting the people, preparation, and pressure behind every performance.Read More