UP man flung in air in Greater Noida hit-and-run; was picking up birthday cake

A 32-year-old man was severely injured in Greater Noida when a speeding car struck him while crossing the road to pick up his birthday cake, police said on Wednesday. The September 5 accident was captured on a CCTV camera

Police said the driver, a 24-year-old management student, was arrested on Monday.

The incident took place a little after 4am on September 5 when the victim, Himanshu Rai, a resident of Sector 10 Extension Villa, was returning to his car after collecting the cake from a delivery man.

In her complaint to the police, Rai’s wife, Jyoti Mandal, said: “We ordered a cake for my husband’s birthday. As delivery was only available up to Ek Murti, we drove there. I stayed in the car while my husband crossed the road to pick up the order.”

A speeding car hit him as he was returning to his car, flinging him into the air. The incident was captured on a CCTV camera. Mandal alerted the police via emergency helpline 112 and rushed Rai to a nearby private hospital.

Officers said Rai suffered multiple injuries, including fractures, but is now out of danger.

Ranjeet Kumar Singh, station house officer at Bisrakh police station, said, “Investigation revealed the suspect was heading toward Sector 52 in Noida at the time of the crash. Electronic surveillance helped us track and arrest him on September 14.”

A case was registered under Sections 125(b) (act endangering life or personal safety) and 281 (rash driving) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), he added.