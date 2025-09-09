Insider reveals big update on Will Shipley's future as Eagles acquire new RB

Running back Tank Bigsby was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles by the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday. The decision to acquire a new RB comes amid a rib injury to Will Shipley. However, the decision to trade for Bigsby was not related to Shipley's injury, an Eagles beat reporter revealed. Tank Bigsby of the Jacksonville Jaguars was traded to the Buffalo Bills.(Getty Images via AFP)

On Monday, multiple reports noted that the Jaguars have decided to trade Tank Bigsby to the Eagles in exchange for a 2026 fifth and sixth-round picks. The decision to trade for Bigsby came amidst a serious injury to Shipley in the Eagles' Week 1 clash against the Dallas Cowboys. Shipley was injured in the second quarter and did not return.

Amid the Bigsby trade and the uncertainty over the future of Shipley, a top Eagles reporter has said that the Bigsby trade is not related to Shipley's injury, at least in the long term.

Brooks Kubena, who is a beat reporter of the Philadelphia Eagles for The Athletic, said that Shipley's injury on Thursday did not impact the Eagles' decision to trade for Bigsby.

"The Tank Bigsby trade is not related to Will Shipley’s rib injury against the Cowboys last week, to my understanding," Kubena wrote. "The Eagles like their RB room. They like Bigsby’s effectiveness as a kickoff returner — a role they’ve been exploring."

Will Shipley injury update: Latest on the rib injury

Shipley was seriously injured in the game in Sao Paolo, Brazil, on Thursday Night Football as the NFL season kicked off. He took a hard hit on a kick return late in the first half and didn’t return after halftime. AJ Dillon rotated in behind Saquon Barkley as his backup.

After the game, head coach Nick Sirianni did not provide an update on Will Shipley and said instead that he is being assessed. As of now, the Eagles' front office has not provided an update on the running back. It is not clear if he could feature of the team in Week 2.