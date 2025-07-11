Taylor Fritz's parents: Who are mother Kathy May and father Guy Fritz?

Taylor Fritz, the highest-ranked American tennis player, on Friday faced Carlos Alcaraz in the men's singles semifinal match of Wimbledon 2025. After a heroic performance, Fritz finally lost to defending champion Alcaraz in four sets. Tennis is in Taylor Fritz’s blood. The 27-year-old’s parents, Kathy May and Guy Fritz, have both been actively associated with the sport. Taylor Fritz's parents, Kathy May and Guy Fritz, both have rich tennis backgrounds.(REUTERS)

At Wimbledon this year, Taylor Fritz reached the final four after beating Jordan Thompson in the Round of 16, followed by his win against Russia's Karen Khachanov in the quarterfinal.

While fans are very well aware of Taylor Fritz and his girlfriend, social media influencer Morgan Riddle, here we take a look at the life and journey of his parents, Kathy May and Guy Fritz.

Also Read: Taylor Fritz: Here's all about the Wimbledon star's girlfriend, net worth and more

Who is Kathy May?

A renowned tennis player from the 1970s, Kathy is a Los Angeles native and is the great-granddaughter of David May, the founder of May Department Stores, popularly known as Macy’s. She became a professional player in the game at the age of 18, according to Town & Country magazine.

Being a young athlete at that time, she was coached by Pancho Segura, who was a tennis hall of famer. She remained active as a professional for six years and bagged seven Women's Tennis Association (WTA) singles titles as well as four doubles titles.

During her career, Kathy May made it to three Grand Slam quarterfinals, including the French Open in 1977 and 1978 and the US Open in 1978, according to Hello! magazine. She reached a ranking of No.10 in the world.

Kathy announced her retirement from professional tennis at the young age of 24, since she looked forward to putting an end to her demanding touring life, Hello! magazine reported.

Who is Guy Fritz?

Guy Fritz was a professional tennis player and witnessed the career high ranking of 301. Brother of Canadian tennis player Harry Fritz, Guy eventually started coaching junior players, which includes CoCo Vandeweghe, who won the 2008 junior US Open title.

In 2015, Guy coached Taylor for the 2015 junior US Open title. In the following year, he was honoured with the US Olympic Development Coach of the Year Award, according to People magazine.

Also Read: Who is Morgan Riddle? A fashion influencer at Wimbledon who attends boyfriend Taylor Fritz's matches

Guy is said to have decided to step back from getting involved in his son's career after Taylor turned 18.

How did Kathy May and Guy Fritz meet?

According to Hello! magazine, Kathy met Guy after retiring from the WTA during the 1980s. Before that, she was married to fellow tennis player Brian Teacher in 1979 for a brief period. In 1981, she tied the knot with firefighter Donn Paben, and they had two children, Chris and Kyle. After divorcing Paben, Kathy married Guy Fritz, but they split around 2016.

FAQs

1. Who was Taylor Fritz married to earlier?

Before dating Morgan Riddle, Taylor was married to tennis player Raquel Pedraza, but they got divorced in December 2019.

2. How many children does Kathy May have?

Kathy May has three sons, including two with her former husband, Donn Paben, and son Taylor Fritz with Guy Fritz.

3. Are Guy Fritz and Kathy May still married?

They decided to split somewhere around 2015 or 2016.