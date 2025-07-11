Carlos Alcaraz passes Taylor Fritz test to enter final, one step away from hat-trick of Wimbledon titles

Carlos Alcaraz beat Taylor Fritz of the United States of America 6-4, 5-7, 6-3, 7-6 in a hard-fought contest on the centre court on Friday.
Two-time Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz took a giant step towards completing a hat-trick of men's singles titles at Wimbledon by advancing to his third consecutive final. The World No.2 beat Taylor Fritz of the United States of America 6-4, 5-7, 6-3, 7-6 (8/6) in a hard-fought semi-final contest on the centre court on Friday.
The hard-serving fifth seed put Alcaraz through a stern test, but the Spaniard prevailed.
In the final, Alcaraz will meet the winner of the second semi-final between World No.1 Jannik Sinner and seven-time Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic.
