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Taylor Swift is planning something very different ahead of her wedding with Travis Kelce. Here's what she has in mind.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding date remains a mystery after the Shake It Off singer and Kansas City Chiefs Tight End announced their engagement. 

Updated on: Apr 09, 2026 07:10 am IST
By HT US Desk
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Taylor Swift is planning something very different ahead of her wedding with Travis Kelce. According to US Weekly Taylor Swift is not planning one but possibly two pre-marriage bachelorette parties before her much-anticipated wedding to Kansas City Chiefs tight end.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift ahead of their upcoming wedding, as the NFL star plans a low-key bachelor party in the Bahamas.(Instagram)

Her guest list reportedly includes not fewer than 100 names of world which have renowned personalities like Selena Gomez and Gigi Hadid.

The report set social media abuzz as many have been following their love affair which began at a football game in 2023.

More than one bachelorette party

As per the publication's report, it was possible that Swift had been strategizing for two separate girls trips so that all her very close friends can be in attendance.

Also Read | Travis Kelce greeted with two-word message by fiancée Taylor Swift's BFF, Gigi Hadid, after landing Tommy Hilfiger deal

Meanwhile, the planner of a June 13 wedding at the Ocean House resort in Watch Hill, Rhode Island has publicly denied such reports of the venue, on Instagram wrote ''I am the planner of the June 13th of Ocean House in Rhode Island. Wanted to tell you all, Taylor won't be my bride this weekend''.

Travis' comment on the podcast

Travis was asked directly about the unending speculation about the wedding date by his sister-in-law Kylie Kelce in her podcast Not Gonna Lie.

Kelce pleaded with fans to stop talking about them. “To literally everyone, quit paring about my upcoming nuptials, nobody knows anything. I do not know anything. I am not telling you anything," he said.

The wedding planning

As per reports, Swift has been struggling with the magnitude, logistics, and the regular outflow of information about her wedding, to the extent that she was thinking of revisiting some components of the plan.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT US Desk

The Hindustan Times’ US desk covers the latest in entertainment and digital culture. From Hollywood developments and pop culture moments to viral trends and internet conversations, the team reports with clarity and accuracy. Every story is crafted to inform, engage, and reflect what’s capturing attention across America.

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