Terrion Arnold arrest update: What his attorney said about NFL future after Lions exit

Although Terrion Arnold was released by the Detroit Lions on Monday, only hours after a judge set his bond at $1 million in connection with recent kidnapping and robbery charges, the move was not processed as an official waiver until Wednesday.

Despite the serious legal situation, Terrion Arnold has reportedly already attracted interest from around the NFL teams. (Tampa Bay Times )

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That gives other NFL teams time until 4 p.m. ET on Monday to submit a waiver claim for the 23-year-old defensive back.

When the Lions decided to part ways with the 24th overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft, many analysts believed the move was driven by the expectation that he could face a significant NFL suspension.

That possibility still remains, but it has not stopped other franchises from exploring the idea of adding Arnold back to their roster.

Arnold drawing NFL interest

Despite the serious legal situation, the NFL star has reportedly already attracted interest from around the league, according to comments made by his attorney to USA Today.

Attorney Harvey Steinberg has revealed the former first-round pick has been contacted by three NFL teams and expressed confidence that he is likely to sign with another franchise "within 30 days."

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{{^usCountry}} Steinberg, however, declined to identify the interested teams or provide any details about the extent of their interest. Arnold contract situation explained {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Steinberg, however, declined to identify the interested teams or provide any details about the extent of their interest. Arnold contract situation explained {{/usCountry}}

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League expectations are that no franchise will submit a waiver claim for the remainder of Terrion Arnold's rookie contract.

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The young defensive back originally signed a four-year deal worth approximately $14 million, but if he clears waivers, that agreement would become void.

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Any team interested in signing him afterward would be able to negotiate a new contract at a significantly lower cost, potentially turning his legal troubles into a financial opportunity for another franchise.

Kidnapping and robbery allegations

Terrion Arnold was taken into custody on June 24 and charged with four counts of kidnapping and four counts of armed robbery over an alleged February incident.

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Prosecutors contend that Arnold orchestrated the kidnapping and assault of three men whom he believed were responsible for stealing more than $250,000 worth of property from his rented storage unit in Largo, Florida.

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If convicted, Arnold could face a sentence of life imprisonment. He has consistently denied the allegations, with his representatives insisting, “There is no credible evidence linking Mr. Arnold to these allegations.”