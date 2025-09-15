Terry Bradshaw scores big at Churchill Downs as his filly wins $251,250 Pocahontas Stakes

Terry Bradshaw has lifted four Super Bowls, joined the Hall of Fame, and become a television icon. Now at 77, the four-time Super Bowl champion is celebrating yet another victory: this time at Churchill Downs. Bradshaw’s two-year-old filly Taken by the Wind stormed to a runaway 5 1⁄4-length win in the $251,250 Grade 3 Pocahontas Stakes on Saturday, reported the Associated Press. Terry Bradshaw's filly 'Taken by the Wind' won the Grade 3 Pocahontas Stakes(Facebook)

The victory earned the horse $136,710 in prize money and 10 valuable points on the Road to the 2026 Kentucky Oaks. Purchased for just $20,000 at the 2024 Fasig-Tipton Kentucky Fall Yearling Sale, the filly has now gone unbeaten in her first two starts.

Bradshaw’s gloating on Fox NFL Sunday

The former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback could not resist boasting about his latest win during Fox NFL Sunday. Host Curt Menefee opened the show by congratulating Bradshaw, only to be reminded of a decision he likely regrets, stated another Talk Sport report.

Bradshaw revealed that he bought the horse and had offered Curt half the horse. “But Curt said, ‘You don’t know what you’re talking about’; and that’s where we left that.” Menefee responded, “And that’s why Curt is still here working right now.”

Bradshaw beamed while he shared how the win set him and his family on course for a trip to California for the prestigious Breeders’ Cup at Del Mar on October 31.

How the race was won

Taken by the Wind finished the one-mile race in 1:36.50, led by leading jockey Irad Ortiz Jr., stated the Talk Sport report. Following the victory, Ortiz told the publication, "She broke well. As with her previous start, I allowed her to settle on the rail. There was an opening as she turned to go home, so she went through it and let herself in. She ran like an older filly today. She is really thrilling.”

Another milestone was reached by trainer Ken McPeek, who won the Pocahontas Stakes for the fifth time.

Bradshaw’s passion for breeding

Bradshaw has previously participated in horse racing. Mission Impazible, who earned over $1.2 million and participated in the 2010 Kentucky Derby, was once owned by him.

Bradshaw has stated, "I'm really into the breeding side of things." In order to breed them after racing, I prefer to purchase fillies. He explained that it was difficult to find a stud's worth if one does not win the big three or Grade 1s with them.

Bradshaw has once again demonstrated his winning instincts, both on the football field and at the racetrack, with Taken by the Wind currently a rising star.

