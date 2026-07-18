The 2026 Open Championship will offer the biggest prize fund in the tournament’s history, giving players more to compete for at Royal Birkdale. The R&A has increased both the overall purse and the winner’s cheque from last year’s edition. The total prize fund now stands at $17.75 million, with this year’s champion set to receive $3.2 million.

The Open prize money: Full 2026 purse, winner’s cheque and payout breakdown (AP Photo/Jon Super) (AP Photo/Jon Super)

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The increase also means bigger payouts across the leaderboard, with players finishing inside the top seven guaranteed more than $500,000. Professionals who miss the cut will also receive prize money, while amateur golfers are not eligible for tournament earnings, according to The R&A.

The Open 2026 prize money

The champion of The Open 2026 will take home $3.2 million. The runner-up will receive $1.842 million, while third place is worth $1.181 million.

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{{^usCountry}} The Open payouts remain significant throughout the leaderboard. Every player finishing inside the top seven will earn more than $500,000, while a top-10 finish is worth at least $367,000. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Open payouts remain significant throughout the leaderboard. Every player finishing inside the top seven will earn more than $500,000, while a top-10 finish is worth at least $367,000. {{/usCountry}}

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Here is the prize money for the top 30 finishers:

1st: $3,200,000

2nd: $1,842,000

3rd: $1,181,000

4th: $917,000

5th: $738,000

6th: $639,700

7th: $549,700

8th: $463,250

9th: $406,200

10th: $367,000

11th: $334,200

12th: $296,000

13th: $278,500

14th: $260,700

15th: $241,900

16th: $222,700

17th: $212,000

18th: $202,000

19th: $193,600

20th: $184,500

21st: $175,900

22nd: $167,100

23rd: $158,100

24th: $149,300

25th: $144,250

26th: $138,000

27th: $133,000

28th: $128,400

29th: $122,800

30th: $116,500

A golfer finishing 70th will receive $40,700. If more than 70 players make the cut, the player in 71st will earn $40,575, with the prize dropping by $125 for every position after that until it reaches a minimum of $39,450, if needed.

The R&A also awards prize money to professionals who miss the cut. The top 10 professionals below the cut line will each receive $12,900. The next best 20 professionals will earn $10,750 each, while all remaining professionals will receive $9,100.

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Prize money is paid only to professional golfers. Amateurs do not receive prize money, regardless of where they finish.

The increased purse continues the steady rise in prize money at The Open. Scottie Scheffler won the 2025 championship, but the 2026 winner will take home an even larger cheque under The R&A’s updated prize structure.