What is Scottie Scheffler's tee time at Travelers Championship 2026? Check when World No. 1 tees off in Round 1 and 2

World No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler is the star participant of the PGA Tour's Travelers Championship, which kicked off on June 25, Thursday at the TPC River Highlands. Even as 72 players compete for the $20 million prize purse, many golf fans are keen to watch 30-year-old Scheffler pull off another masterclass in Connecticut. Scottie Scheffler is competing at the PGA Tour's Travelers Championship. (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

However, fans of Scottie Scheffler might have to hold their breath till late afternoon today, i.e. June 25, to watch the star golfer tee off in Round 1. But for Round 2 on Friday, the time is much earlier than on Thursday.

The PGA Tour's Travelers Championship runs from June 25 to June 28. In this article, we will take a look at when Scottie Scheffler tees off in Round 1 and Round 2.

When Does Scottie Scheffler Tee Off In Round 1 And 2 In the first Round of the Travelers Championship, Scottie Scheffler tees off at 1:55pm EDT along with fellow American golfer Sam Burns.

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But in Round 2, Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns are set to tee off much earlier at 10:40am EDT. They are the marquee pair for Friday morning and are expected to bring many eyeballs to the event early on.

How To Watch The Travelers Championship? The Travelers Championship streams live on the PGA Tour Live section on ESPN Plus between 7:45am EDT to 6pm EDT. It also streams on Golf Channel from 3pm ET to 6pm ET. Both broadcasts will run from Thursday to Sunday.

Who To Watch Out For At The Travelers Championship Most major American golfers are competing at the event. Alongside Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns, there is Cameron Young (World No. 3), Matt Fitzpatrick (World NO. 4, recent US Open winner Wyndham Clark, and Russel Henley.

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However, a big miss from the USA contingent is World No. 2 Rory McIlroy. McIlroy suffered a toe injury at the Aronimink Golf Club but had played through it in the May PGA Tour schedule. As a result, his absence left many fans confused.

However, as reports suggest, McIlroy has been carefully managing his schedule, per reports. The Irish Examiner reported that McIlroy is skipping the Travelers Championship 2026 to prioritize multiple links tournaments coming up after the PGA Tour calendar ends.

Per the report, McIlroy is set to play in the Genesis Scottish Open (starting July 9) and The Open Championship (starting July 10) next.