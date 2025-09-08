Search
Mon, Sept 08, 2025
Titans vs Broncos delayed: When will the game resume after halftime? Latest weather update

ByShuvrajit Das Biswas
Published on: Sept 08, 2025 03:31 am IST

The weather delay was announced after the two teams entered the locker room for halftime. 

The Tennessee Titans and the Denver Broncos NFL game on Sunday was delayed due to lightning in the Denver area.

The Broncos currently lead 10-9 after two quarters of play. (Reuters)
The weather delay was announced after the two teams had entered the locker room for halftime. Denver will have possession on the second-half kickoff, once play is resumed.

Under NFL rules, play cannot resume until 30 minutes after the last lightning strike within a 10-mile radius, with the clock resetting per detection.

The Broncos currently lead 10-9 after two quarters of play.

(More to follow)

