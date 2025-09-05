Search
Fri, Sept 05, 2025
New Delhi oC

US: At least two dead after small plane crashes near suburban Denver airport

AP |
Published on: Sept 05, 2025 10:37 pm IST

Firefighters contained the blaze, which endangered nearby buildings. The NTSB and FAA are currently investigating.

Two people died when a small plane crashed and caught on fire near a suburban Denver airport on Friday, officials said.

The plane appeared to have crashed in the parking lot of an industrial office park.(Reuters file photo for representation)
The plane appeared to have crashed in the parking lot of an industrial office park.(Reuters file photo for representation)

The crash happened just south of Centennial Airport and was initially reported as an explosion, Deborah Takahara, a spokesperson for the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, said.

Firefighters found the Beech BE35 airplane engulfed in flames, with the fire threatening to spread to a nearby building and some diesel-powered generators, Brian Willie, a spokesperson for South Metro Fire Rescue, said. Firefighters were able to put out the flames, he said.

The plane appeared to have crashed in the parking lot of an industrial office park.

Air traffic control audio posted by LiveATC.net includes an air traffic controller clearing the plane for takeoff just before the crash.

Another pilot later reported seeing smoke.

“Tower, there’s smoke off the left side. Looks like he went down,” came the report, followed a few seconds later by: “He appears to have crashed in the parking lot about a mile southeast of the field.”

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating the plane crash.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
News / World News / US News / US: At least two dead after small plane crashes near suburban Denver airport
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On