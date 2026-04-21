Tom Brady shares throwback message for New England Patriots fans ahead of 2026 NFL Draft

Tom Brady has sent a message for the New England Patriots fans on the eve of the 2026 NFL Draft, using a post that looked back to the first day of his pro career. On Thursday, Brady shared a photo of his 2000 NFL Draft card to his Instagram story.

Tom Brady had a message for the Patriots ahead of the upcoming draft(AFP)

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The post highlighted key details such as his sixth‑round status, his selection by the Patriots, and his overall pick at No. 199 out of Michigan. The image also showed the “NFL Draft 2000” logo above his name and the Patriots’ team logo at the bottom.

Brady’s nostalgic caption

In the caption, Brady wrote, “Time… I so blessed have been by the @patriots…,” followed by, “most amazing, teammates coaches, ownership a could ever of… you always, Pats Nation."

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The wording has been described in multiple reports as a heartfelt thank‑you to the team, referencing his teammates, coaches, staff, and ownership, with no mention of the Patriots’ upcoming draft strategy or Jalen Hurts, who now holds the starting quarterback job. The post also did not comment on the franchise’s current rebuilding phase or the moves made in free agency and the draft window.

Brady’s Patriots history

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{{^usCountry}} Brady spent the first 20 seasons of his NFL career with the Patriots before leaving for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020. In 2025, Kraft announced plans to erect a statue of Brady at Gillette Stadium. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Brady spent the first 20 seasons of his NFL career with the Patriots before leaving for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020. In 2025, Kraft announced plans to erect a statue of Brady at Gillette Stadium. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Brady now works as a Fox Sports analyst under a 10‑year, $375‑million contract. He continues to publicly acknowledge his time in New England. Brady’s post has also been picked up by Patriots and NFL media as a reminder of how far his journey has come. The athlete had come far from being a late‑round pick to becoming one of the most decorated quarterbacks in league history. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Brady now works as a Fox Sports analyst under a 10‑year, $375‑million contract. He continues to publicly acknowledge his time in New England. Brady’s post has also been picked up by Patriots and NFL media as a reminder of how far his journey has come. The athlete had come far from being a late‑round pick to becoming one of the most decorated quarterbacks in league history. {{/usCountry}}

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The draft‑day throwback has sparked discussion among fans about his legacy in New England and team’s current rebuild connects to the era Brady helped define. While the message does not touch on the club’s present roster decisions, it has been framed as a quiet nod to the Patriots’ identity and the history that still shapes the franchise as it heads into the 2026 draft.

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