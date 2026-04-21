...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Tom Brady shares throwback message for New England Patriots fans ahead of 2026 NFL Draft

Tom Brady shared a nostalgic post on Instagram ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Updated on: Apr 21, 2026 09:04 am IST
By HT Global Sports Desk
Advertisement

Tom Brady has sent a message for the New England Patriots fans on the eve of the 2026 NFL Draft, using a post that looked back to the first day of his pro career. On Thursday, Brady shared a photo of his 2000 NFL Draft card to his Instagram story.

Tom Brady had a message for the Patriots ahead of the upcoming draft(AFP)

The post highlighted key details such as his sixth‑round status, his selection by the Patriots, and his overall pick at No. 199 out of Michigan. The image also showed the “NFL Draft 2000” logo above his name and the Patriots’ team logo at the bottom.

Brady’s nostalgic caption

In the caption, Brady wrote, “Time… I so blessed have been by the @patriots…,” followed by, “most amazing, teammates coaches, ownership a could ever of… you always, Pats Nation."

Also Read: 'Who hasn't admired Tom Brady?' 2026 draft darling Fernando Mendoza eyes GOAT mentorship

The wording has been described in multiple reports as a heartfelt thank‑you to the team, referencing his teammates, coaches, staff, and ownership, with no mention of the Patriots’ upcoming draft strategy or Jalen Hurts, who now holds the starting quarterback job. The post also did not comment on the franchise’s current rebuilding phase or the moves made in free agency and the draft window.

Brady’s Patriots history

Also Read: AJ Brown trade: NFL analyst lists 6 reasons why Eagles should offload WR amid Patriots links

The draft‑day throwback has sparked discussion among fans about his legacy in New England and team’s current rebuild connects to the era Brady helped define. While the message does not touch on the club’s present roster decisions, it has been framed as a quiet nod to the Patriots’ identity and the history that still shapes the franchise as it heads into the 2026 draft.

 
tom brady nfl sports
Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
Home / Sports / US Sports / Tom Brady shares throwback message for New England Patriots fans ahead of 2026 NFL Draft
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.