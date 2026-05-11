Why Tom Brady's Mother's Day photos are winning hearts. Gisele sends message

Tom Brady has moved on and how. Despite difficult relationships with his exes, Gisele Bundchen and Bridget Moynahan, the NFL GOAT gave them a shout out in a series of sweet Mother's Day photos on Sunday. The 48-year-old took to his Instagram stories to make separate tributes.

Tom Brady posted photos of his exes on Mother's Day(Instagram/Tom Brady )

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“Happy mother’s Day ❤️❤️❤️,” he wrote on a photo of Bundchen kissing her stepson, Jack, as they stood next to Moynahan. Brady also shared an image of the Brazilian supermodel spending time with their two kids, Benjamin and Vivian.

Tom Brady posted a photo of Gisele Bundchen on Mother's Day (Instagram/Tom Brady)

“Happy Mother’s Day to all the amazing mothers in this world… ❤️❤️❤️,” he wrote.

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{{^usCountry}} Tom Brady did not forget his own mother - Galynn. He posted a photo of her holding Vivian. “Happy Mother’s Day to the best mom in the world… This picture perfectly sums up who you are Mom ❤️❤️❤️.” Gisele's own message on Mother's Day {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Tom Brady did not forget his own mother - Galynn. He posted a photo of her holding Vivian. “Happy Mother’s Day to the best mom in the world… This picture perfectly sums up who you are Mom ❤️❤️❤️.” Gisele's own message on Mother's Day {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, Bundchen had shared her own message just before Mother's Day. She shared the first picture of her new son on social media. She welcomed her third child with partner Joaquim Valente. In early 2026, she celebrated his first birthday, sharing that his middle name is River. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, Bundchen had shared her own message just before Mother's Day. She shared the first picture of her new son on social media. She welcomed her third child with partner Joaquim Valente. In early 2026, she celebrated his first birthday, sharing that his middle name is River. {{/usCountry}}

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"I’ve been quiet over here but very busy living life..Sometimes, the most beautiful moments aren’t shared—they’re simply lived," she wrote in the caption of her Mother's Day post. "Lately, I’ve been embracing the slower rhythms, the real connections, the beauty in the lessons that come with being present."

"Today, on Mother’s Day, I specially [sic] miss my mom, but my heart is full," she added. "Being a mother it’s been my greatest gift, a journey that humbles me, teaches me, and fills me with gratitude every single day. To all the mothers out there, your love shapes the world in ways words can’t describe. I see you, I honor you. Happy mother’s day! Sending so much love your way! ❤️"

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Why Tom Brady broke up with Gisele Bundchen, Bridget Moynahan

Tom Brady and Bundchen publicly said their 2022 divorce was amicable, but multiple interviews and reports point to growing tension over Brady’s football career and family priorities. The biggest reported issue was the former Patriots QB reversing his retirement decision that year and returning to the NFL shortly after announcing he would step away from football.

Read More: Christian McCaffrey, Olivia Culpo share big personal news on her 34th birthday: 'Best gift'

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Bundchen had openly discussed wanting him to spend more time with family and prioritize life outside football.

“I’ve done my part … and now it’s going to be my turn,” she said in an interview.

The couple finalized their divorce in October 2022 after 13 years of marriage.

As for Bridget Moynahan, Brady dated her before Bundchen. They split in late 2006, and afterward Moynahan revealed she was pregnant with his child. B

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Yash Nitish Bajaj ...Read More Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun. Read Less

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