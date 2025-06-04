Tom Thibodeau fired: Who will become the new New York Knicks head coach? Potential CVs emerge

The New York Knicks fired their head coach, Tom Thibodeau, on Tuesday, sources told ESPN. This comes after the Knicks were beaten in the Eastern Finals by the Indiana Pacers. Thibodeau led the franchise to four playoff appearances in 5 years and led New York to consecutive 50+ win seasons for the first time since the 1990s. The New York Knicks fired head coach Tom Thibodeau(Getty Images via AFP)

Hired in July 2020, Thibodeau led the Knicks to a 51-31 record in 2024–25, a fourth seed in the East, and their first Conference Finals appearance since 2000.

Potential Replacements

No official replacement has been named, but speculation centers on several candidates, with Michael Malone and Chris Quinn emerging as frontrunners, alongside others like Dan Hurley, Jay Wright, and Taylor Jenkins. Here’s a breakdown:

Michael Malone

Fired by the Denver Nuggets on April 8, 2025, despite winning the 2023 NBA Championship, Malone is a Queens native with Knicks ties, having served as an assistant coach in 2001. His 10-year Nuggets tenure included a 472-315 record and playoff success with Nikola Jokic.

Chris Quinn

Associate head coach of the Miami Heat under Erik Spoelstra, Quinn has been considered for head coaching roles with the Cavaliers, Bucks, and Jazz. A former NBA player, he’s praised for player development and learning from Spoelstra’s culture.

Dan Hurley

UConn’s head coach, Hurley led the Huskies to back-to-back NCAA titles in 2023 and 2024. His high-energy style and player development skills have made him an NBA target.

Jay Wright

Former Villanova coach with two NCAA titles (2016, 2018), Wright has been linked to NBA jobs since retiring in 2022.

Taylor Jenkins

Fired by the Memphis Grizzlies in March 2025 despite a 250-win record and three playoff appearances, Jenkins is a young, offensive-minded coach.

Internal Option

Daisuke Yoshimoto: Knicks assistant coach since 2011, Yoshimoto led the team to the Summer League finals, showing chemistry with young players.