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Tony Farmer questions ESPN's role in Mike Vrabel-Dianna Russini row citing 2021 interview

The controversy involving Mike Vrabel and Dianna Russini intensifies after podcast host Tony Farmer highlights an awkward 2021 interview.

Updated on: May 28, 2026 07:55 am IST
Edited by HT US Desk
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The controversy around Mike Vrabel and Dianna Russini are not slowing down. Buzz further escalated after podcast host Tony Farmer brought up one of their old interviews and made some observations.

Vrabel and Russini affair rumors resurface amid podcast comments on ethics(File Photos)

The discussion centered around a 2021 interview conducted before a game between the Titans and Baltimore Ravens. The interview shows an awkward exchange between Russini and Vrabel during Vrabel’s time with the Tennessee Titans.

“Start asking if ESPN knew. This interview, according to Steve Levy and Sam Ponder was ‘nearly impossible’ during COVID. This ESPN VP is celebrating Russini’s access to Vrabel,” Farmer wrote.

“There is no question ESPN benefited from Russini’s ‘friendship’ with Vrabel,” Farmer wrote. “Did they KNOWINGLY benefit?”

Also read: Mike Vrabel shows love for wife and kids as Dianna Russini scandal swirls

Mike Vrabel made rare mention of wife

Both were married at the time, and the photos triggered affair rumors and major discussions online. The controversy later spread among the people involved.

Also read: Dianna Russini, husband take call on divorce amid Mike Vrabel scandal: ‘Had a great time…’

Response from Vrabel and Russini

Both Vrabel and Russini denied the allegations surrounding their relationship. Russini described the report as “misleading and lack essential context.” She also criticized the reaction surrounding the situation and said, “self-feeding speculation that is simply unmoored from the facts.”

The Athletic launched an internal review against Russini, and she later resigned from the organization in April.

He had said that the photos have been misinterpreted. “These photos show a completely innocent interaction, and any suggestion otherwise is laughable,” Vrabel said.

 
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