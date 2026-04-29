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Top 10 free undrafted agents after 2026 NFL draft- from Nadame Tucker to Diego Pavia

The 2026 NFL draft concluded, but teams are still securing talent through undrafted free agents. Here's a list of notable undrafted free agents after the draft.

Published on: Apr 29, 2026 11:42 pm IST
Edited by HT US Desk
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The 2026 NFL Draft ended Saturday, but teams kept hunting talent with undrafted free agents (UDFAs). CBS Sports ranked the top 10 most notable undrafted players who could make rosters. Chargers, Chiefs, and Cowboys landed early steals .

Standout Signings and Stats

Diego Pavia of the Vanderbilt Commodores became the first Heisman Trophy finalist to go undrafted since 2014.(Getty Images via AFP)

1. Nadame Tucker: Tucker, a No. 158 prospect, signed with Los Angeles Chargers. "Tucker broke out in 2025 with 14.5 sacks. That tied for most in the FBS," CBS Sports said.

2. DT Zxavian Harris: Harris still remains unsigned. Harris blocked six kicks during his collegiate career and finished sixth in the FBS with 27 run stops last year.

3. TE Michael Trigg: Picked at No. 165 joined Dallas Cowboys. "An easy comp for him is Chigoziem Okonkwo," CBS Sports compared.

Also read: Justin Simmons' wife sent loving message to Broncos icon days before retirement; future plans revealed

4. WR Jeff Caldwell: Out of Cincinnati, he was picked at No. 167 by the Kansas City Chiefs. At the NFL combine, he ran a 4.31 40-yard dash... Caldwell registered a perfect 10.00 out of 10.00 RAS.

Also read: AJ Brown trade update: Rams-Matthew Stafford situation needs a simple fix - a blockbuster offer

Social Media Buzz

Fans exploded on X. "Chiefs may have found the undrafted gem of the 2026 NFL Draft in Jeff Caldwell," Jordan Dajani tweeted.

Reddit's r/nfl praised Nadame Tucker's sack total. Chiefs Kingdom hyped Caldwell's RAS score: "Perfect 10.00 athleticism steal!" on X.

Meanwhile, Pavia drew Heisman talk: "First finalist UDFA since 2014," users posted. Browns fans loved Fano family reunion: "Brother duo!" on X.

 
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Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
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