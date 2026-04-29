Top 10 free undrafted agents after 2026 NFL draft- from Nadame Tucker to Diego Pavia

The 2026 NFL Draft ended Saturday, but teams kept hunting talent with undrafted free agents (UDFAs). CBS Sports ranked the top 10 most notable undrafted players who could make rosters. Chargers, Chiefs, and Cowboys landed early steals .

Standout Signings and Stats

Diego Pavia of the Vanderbilt Commodores became the first Heisman Trophy finalist to go undrafted since 2014.(Getty Images via AFP)

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1. Nadame Tucker: Tucker, a No. 158 prospect, signed with Los Angeles Chargers. "Tucker broke out in 2025 with 14.5 sacks. That tied for most in the FBS," CBS Sports said.

2. DT Zxavian Harris: Harris still remains unsigned. Harris blocked six kicks during his collegiate career and finished sixth in the FBS with 27 run stops last year.

3. TE Michael Trigg: Picked at No. 165 joined Dallas Cowboys. "An easy comp for him is Chigoziem Okonkwo," CBS Sports compared.

Also read: Justin Simmons' wife sent loving message to Broncos icon days before retirement; future plans revealed

4. WR Jeff Caldwell: Out of Cincinnati, he was picked at No. 167 by the Kansas City Chiefs. At the NFL combine, he ran a 4.31 40-yard dash... Caldwell registered a perfect 10.00 out of 10.00 RAS.

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{{^usCountry}} 5. OT Isaiah World: Out of Oregon at No. 183, he signed with Chargers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 5. OT Isaiah World: Out of Oregon at No. 183, he signed with Chargers. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} 6. LB Deontae Lawson: Out of of Alabama, Lawson was picked No. 191 by the Philadelphia Eagles. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 6. LB Deontae Lawson: Out of of Alabama, Lawson was picked No. 191 by the Philadelphia Eagles. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 7. Logan Fano: Picked by EDGE at No. 224, Fano joined Cleveland Browns. He was named Second Team All-Big 12 this year. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 7. Logan Fano: Picked by EDGE at No. 224, Fano joined Cleveland Browns. He was named Second Team All-Big 12 this year. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 8. Diego Pounds: The offensive tackle was picked at No. 240by Baltimore Ravens . {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 8. Diego Pounds: The offensive tackle was picked at No. 240by Baltimore Ravens . {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 9. Haynes King: QB of Georgia Tech, No. 317 went to Carolina Panthers. "Haynes King... leading the Yellow Jackets in rushing with 953 yards," the list said . {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 9. Haynes King: QB of Georgia Tech, No. 317 went to Carolina Panthers. "Haynes King... leading the Yellow Jackets in rushing with 953 yards," the list said . {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 10. Diego Pavia: Ex-QB of Vanderbilt, the No. 377 was picked by Ravens. Pavia also became the first Heisman Trophy finalist to go undrafted since 2014. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 10. Diego Pavia: Ex-QB of Vanderbilt, the No. 377 was picked by Ravens. Pavia also became the first Heisman Trophy finalist to go undrafted since 2014. {{/usCountry}}

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Also read: AJ Brown trade update: Rams-Matthew Stafford situation needs a simple fix - a blockbuster offer

Social Media Buzz

Fans exploded on X. "Chiefs may have found the undrafted gem of the 2026 NFL Draft in Jeff Caldwell," Jordan Dajani tweeted.

Reddit's r/nfl praised Nadame Tucker's sack total. Chiefs Kingdom hyped Caldwell's RAS score: "Perfect 10.00 athleticism steal!" on X.

Meanwhile, Pavia drew Heisman talk: "First finalist UDFA since 2014," users posted. Browns fans loved Fano family reunion: "Brother duo!" on X.

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