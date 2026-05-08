Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift give away massive hint about wedding plans? Inside their London date night

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have again fueled speculation about their rumored wedding plans after stepping out together for a romantic dinner date in London. Photos published by TMZ and People showed the celebrity couple leaving Indian restaurant Gymkhana hand-in-hand on Thursday night.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are engaged after a proposal in a flower-filled garden in Lee’s Summit, Missouri. (@taylorswift/Instagram)

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The couple left the restaurant alongside cinematographer Rina Yang, who has collaborated on several of Swift’s music videos.

The pair coordinated in dark-toned outfits and matching blazers while smiling as they headed toward a waiting vehicle after dinner.

Fans online reacted to the latest photos, with many pointing to the coordinated looks and PDA outing as another sign the couple may be preparing for a wedding announcement.

Also Read: Kelce makes big reveal as Taylor Swift's website shows countdown: ‘Get your tickets…’

Wedding rumors

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{{^usCountry}} The London outing comes amid ongoing reports that Swift and Kelce could tie the knot over Fourth of July weekend in New York City. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The London outing comes amid ongoing reports that Swift and Kelce could tie the knot over Fourth of July weekend in New York City. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} According to Page Six, alleged save-the-date cards connected to the couple suggested a July 3 ceremony date after earlier speculation pointed to June 13, a number famously associated with Swift. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Page Six, alleged save-the-date cards connected to the couple suggested a July 3 ceremony date after earlier speculation pointed to June 13, a number famously associated with Swift. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Previous rumors claiming the pair planned to marry in Rhode Island were later debunked, according to the outlet. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Previous rumors claiming the pair planned to marry in Rhode Island were later debunked, according to the outlet. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Neither Swift nor Kelce has publicly confirmed engagement or wedding details. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Neither Swift nor Kelce has publicly confirmed engagement or wedding details. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Kylie Kelce snaps over Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift wedding questions: 'Stop asking me!' Kelce and Swift’s relationship timeline {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Kylie Kelce snaps over Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift wedding questions: 'Stop asking me!' Kelce and Swift’s relationship timeline {{/usCountry}}

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Swift and Kelce first sparked dating rumors in 2023 and have since become one of the most closely watched celebrity couples in sports and entertainment.

Reports cited by InStyle claimed Kelce proposed in August 2025.

Earlier this year, the Kansas City Chiefs star accompanied Swift to the iHeartRadio Music Awards, where she accepted the Artist of the Year award.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Prakriti Deb ...Read More Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently. Read Less

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