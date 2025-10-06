Travis Kelce turns 36: Look back to when Taylor Swift reportedly spent $350K on the perfect gift for her fiancé

Travis Kelce celebrated his 36th birthday on October 5, 2025, but it was last year around the same time when Taylor Swift stunned him with an extravagant surprise. According to Daily Express US, the singer spent more than $350,000 on gifts after missing his big day in 2024 while rehearsing for the Miami leg of her Eras Tour. Taylor Swift drops $360K on cars, watches, and Italian getaway for Travis Kelce's birthday after missing the big day(Instagram/taylorswift)

All about Taylor Swift’s 2024 birthday gifts to Travis Kelce

Among the gifts Swift gave in 2024 was exclusive access to Italy’s famous Autodromo Nazionale Monza, the historic Formula 1 circuit. The couple planned to use it during their European trip after the NFL season. She also booked a luxury driving session for Kelce at the track, complete with expert coaching and a high-performance car.

Her surprise did not end there. Swift went all out with two luxury watches and several high-end fashion pieces from top Italian designers. An insider told Daily Express US, “This was such a special present from Taylor. She focused on things that he loved, mostly with an Italian twist. Travis loved every single present.”

It wasn’t the first time the two celebrated in style. After Swift wrapped her European tour later in 2024, the couple spent some quiet downtime together before Kelce returned to Kansas City for training camp. The NFL star has been open about appreciating Swift’s efforts, both in private and when she supports him at games.

Kelce shining on and off the field

Kelce, now in his 13th NFL season, continues to prove he is still at the top of his game. Through the first four matchups this year, he has logged 15 catches for 182 yards - nearly identical to last season’s early numbers. Swift, who began dating the Chiefs tight end in 2023, announced their engagement with a playful Instagram post that read, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.”

Even though she could not be by his side on his birthday, Swift clearly found a way to make it unforgettable - with a price tag to match.

