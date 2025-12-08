Trent McDuffie injury update: What happened to Chiefs CB after Wanya Morris hurt?

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie warms up prior to the game against the Houston Texans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect) Chiefs QB Trent McDuffie was stretchered off after an injury vs. the Texans, coming soon after Wanya Morris went down on the game’s first play. Trent McDuffie, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, was injured on the Sunday Night Football game against the Houston Texans. McDuffie had to be taken off the field on a stretcher after the injury scare, which came shortly after a huge blow to Wanya Marris, who was injured right in the first play of the game.

McDuffie went down a few plays into the first quarter while he was trying to stick with Nico Collins. He is now questionable to return, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported. Here's the video of the Nico Collins catch in which McDuffie was injured.

However, the good news for the Chiefs fans was that McDuffie was able to walk off the field on his own eventually, despite needing to hold on to the shoulders of the medical staff for support.

Here's the video of McDuffie walking off the field:

Playing into the second quarter, McDuffie managed only one successful tackle against the Texans. This season, he has 44 solo tackles, one forced fumble and seven interceptions.

Also read: Wanya Morris knee injury: Patrick Mahomes prays for teammate as fans say 'Chiefs are cursed'

Wanya Morris Injury Update

While the injury to McDuffie was concerning, what was even more concerning for the Chiefs fans was the injury to starting left tackle, Wanya Morris. More so because it looked "ugly," as the NBC broadcasters described it.

Morris seriously injured his knee in the 3-yard run by Isiah Pacheco and was unable to put any weight on the leg. He had to be carted off the field, in what turned out to be a scary moment for the Chiefs players.

Morris is questionable to return. And Chiefs are playing with undrafted rookie, Esa Pole, on left tackle.