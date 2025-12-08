Wanya Morris knee injury: Patrick Mahomes prays for teammate as fans say 'Chiefs are cursed'

Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Wanya Morris (64) was injured on Sunday.(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect) Wanya Morris was immediately carted off the field to the locker room. Patrick Mahomes was seen praying after seeing his teammate go down. Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Wanya Morris suffered a serious right knee injury on the very first play of Sunday’s Week 14 game against the Houston Texans.

Morris was immediately carted off the field to the locker room. Broadcasters Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth described the injury as “not pleasant” and chose not to show a replay.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes reacted emotionally, dropping to one knee and praying after seeing his teammate go down.

Wanya Morris is listed as questionable to return as team medics continue evaluating his condition.

Minutes after Wanya Morris went down, Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie also suffered a knee injury and was escorted toward the medical tent. McDuffie went down while trying to cover Nico Collins, prompting Chiefs trainers to rush onto the field. He was seen limping as he was assisted off the turf.

Fans React

Social media quickly filled with concern and support for both Morris and McDuffie.

One person wrote, "Wanya Morris injured on first play of the game and Patrick Mahomes is now having fans block for him. Chiefs are so cursed."

Another added, "Chiefs Wanya Morris knee injury. Knees are not meant to bend like that, Jesus."

A third person commented, "Unable to convert consecutive 3rd downs. Wanya Morris and McDuffie injuries in the first quarter? Yeah. It's over."

Another expressed, "Trent McDuffie down and Wanya Morris already out with an injury. This is a disastrous start for KC on the injury front."

Another fan wrote, "This game will be over when Texans score here. Mcduffy got burned and he’s probably out. Damn, chiefs can’t catch a break."