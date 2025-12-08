Wanya Morris injury update: What happened to Chiefs star vs Texans in SNF? Scary video emerges
Wanya Morris injury update: The Kansas City Chiefs received a devastating blow during the Sunday Night game against the Houston Texans
Wanya Morris injury update: The Kansas City Chiefs received a devastating blow during the Sunday Night game against the Houston Texans. On the first play of the game, starting left tackle Wanya Morris went down. He couldn't get up and quarterback Patrick Mahomes kneeled in support of his teammate.
NBC's broadcast did not show the replay of the injury, with Mike Tirico saying it “wasn’t pleasant.”
With Morris' injury, the Chiefs' offensive line crisis only gets worse. Andy Reid and co were already missing three starters.
What happened to Wayna Morris?
The play was routine, a 3-yard run by Isiah Pacheco, but Morris collapsed afterward, clutching his left knee. He needed assistance to reach the sideline and was unable to put any weight on the injured leg.
Trainers evaluated him briefly on the bench before a cart was brought out. Reporters at the stadium noted that Morris was transported to the locker room for additional tests, ending his night after a single play.
With Morris out, the Chiefs turned to undrafted rookie Esa Pole, who was thrown into his first NFL action at left tackle.
Kansas City Chiefs Depth Chart
OFFENSE
Wide Receiver
Rashee Rice
JuJu Smith-Schuster
Jalen Royals
Wide Receiver
Xavier Worthy
Nikko Remigio
Wide Receiver
Hollywood Brown
Tyquan Thornton
Left Tackle
Josh Simmons
Wanya Morris
Jaylon Moore
Left Guard
Kingsley Suamataia
Mike Caliendo
Hunter Nourzad
Center
Creed Humphrey
Hunter Nourzad
Mike Caliendo
Right Guard
Trey Smith
Jaylon Moore
Wanya Morris
Right Tackle
Jawaan Taylor
Jaylon Moore
Wanya Morris
Tight End
Travis Kelce
Noah Gray
Robert Tonyan
Jared Wiley
Quarterback
Patrick Mahomes
Gardner Minshew
Running Back
Isiah Pacheco
Kareem Hunt
Elijah Mitchell
Brashard Smith
DEFENSE
Defensive End
Mike Danna
Ashton Gillotte
Defensive Tackle
Derrick Nnadi
Mike Pennel
Defensive Tackle
Chris Jones
Jerry Tillery
Defensive End
George Karlaftis
Charles Omenihu
Linebacker
Drue Tranquill
Jeffrey Bassa
Linebacker
Nick Bolton
Jack Cochrane
Linebacker
Leo Chenal
Cooper McDonald
Cornerback
Trent McDuffie
Nohl Williams
Kevin Knowles
Cornerback
Jaylen Watson
Kristian Fulton
Joshua Williams
Safety
Bryan Cook
Jaden Hicks
Safety
Chamarri Conner
Chris Roland-Wallace
SPECIAL TEAMS
Kicker
Harrison Butker
Holder
Matt Araiza
Punter
Matt Araiza
Long Snapper
James Winchester
Punt Returner
Nikko Remigio
Tyquan Thornton
Kick Returner
Nikko Remigio
Brashard Smith
Tyquan Thornton
- ABOUT THE AUTHORYash Nitish Bajaj
Yash Bajaj is a part of the US team at Hindustan Times. With over four years of experience covering the US, he has developed passion for American football, NBA and other non-cricket sports. In free time, you will find Yash toying with AI tools, watching movies and discussing conspiracy theories.