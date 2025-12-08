Wanya Morris injury update: What happened to Chiefs star vs Texans in SNF? Scary video emerges

Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Wanya Morris is assisted after being injured (AP) Wanya Morris injury update: The Kansas City Chiefs received a devastating blow during the Sunday Night game against the Houston Texans Wanya Morris injury update: The Kansas City Chiefs received a devastating blow during the Sunday Night game against the Houston Texans. On the first play of the game, starting left tackle Wanya Morris went down. He couldn't get up and quarterback Patrick Mahomes kneeled in support of his teammate.

NBC's broadcast did not show the replay of the injury, with Mike Tirico saying it “wasn’t pleasant.”

With Morris' injury, the Chiefs' offensive line crisis only gets worse. Andy Reid and co were already missing three starters.

What happened to Wayna Morris?

The play was routine, a 3-yard run by Isiah Pacheco, but Morris collapsed afterward, clutching his left knee. He needed assistance to reach the sideline and was unable to put any weight on the injured leg.

Trainers evaluated him briefly on the bench before a cart was brought out. Reporters at the stadium noted that Morris was transported to the locker room for additional tests, ending his night after a single play.

With Morris out, the Chiefs turned to undrafted rookie Esa Pole, who was thrown into his first NFL action at left tackle.

