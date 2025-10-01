Trey Benson injury timeline: Cardinals RB could return soon; Jonathan Gannon reveals exact plan

The Arizona Cardinals were hit by a major injury update on Wednesday. Running back Trey Benson, who suffered a knee injury during the team's 23-20 loss to the Seattle Seahawks last Thursday, has been placed on the injured reserve (IR) list. While the initial injury report declared his status as questionable for the Week 5 game against the Tennessee Titans, coach Jonathan Gannon revealed the severity, saying Benson will be out for some time. Arizona Cardinals running back Trey Benson (33) runs against Seattle Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon (21)(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

The 23-year-old will miss at least four games. According to the Cardinals' schedule, those games will be against the Titans in Week 5, the Indianapolis Colts in Week 7, the Green Bay Packers in Week 7, and then the Dallas Cowboys in Week 9. He could come back in Week 10 against the Seahawks.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the RB has undergone arthroscopic surgery to repair his meniscus. He will miss four to six weeks.

Arizona Cardinals Depth Chart

Offense

WR: Marvin Harrison Jr. (First), Simi Fehoko (Second)

LT: Paris Johnson Jr. (First), Kelvin Beachum (Second)

LG: Evan Brown (First), Jon Gaines II (Second)

C: Hjalte Froholdt (First), Jon Gaines II (Second)

RG: Isaiah Adams (First), Will Hernandez (Second)

RT: Jonah Williams (First), Josh Fryar (Second), Demontrey Jacobs (Third)

TE: Trey McBride (First), Tip Reiman (Second), Elijah Higgins (Third), Travis Vokolek (Fourth)

WR: Zay Jones (First), Xavier Weaver (Second)

WR: Michael Wilson (First), Greg Dortch (Second)

QB: Kyler Murray (First), Jacoby Brissett (Second)

RB: Trey Benson (First), Emari Demercado (Second), Bam Knight (Third), Michael Carter (Fourth)

Defense

DT: Darius Robinson (First), Dante Stills (Second)

NT: Dalvin Tomlinson (First), PJ Mustipher (Second)

DT: Calais Campbell (First)

OLB: Josh Sweat (First), Jordan Burch (Second), Xavier Thomas (Third)

ILB: Akeem Davis-Gaither (First), Owen Pappoe (Second)

ILB: Mack Wilson Sr. (First), Cody Simon (Second)

OLB: Baron Browning (First), Zaven Collins (Second)

CB: Max Melton (First), Kei'Trel Clark (Second)

CB: Will Johnson (First), Elijah Jones (Second)

CB: Denzel Burke (First), Darren Hall (Second)

S: Jalen Thompson (First), Dadrion Taylor-Demerson (Second)

S: Budda Baker (First), Kitan Crawford (Second)

Special Teams

K: Chad Ryland (First)

P: Blake Gillikin (First)

LS: Aaron Brewer (First)

H: Blake Gillikin (First)

KR: Greg Dortch (First), Emari Demercado (Second)

PR: Greg Dortch (First), Xavier Weaver (Second)