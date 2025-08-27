Tyler Shough's agent ‘likes’ Saints' Spencer Rattler plans ahead of Week 1; sparks outrage

The Spencer Rattler vs Tyler Shough debate has been put to bed, at least for now. The New Orleans Saints on Tuesday announced that Rattler will start for them in their Week 1 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. Shough's agent, Erik Burkhardt, showed support for Kellen Moore's plan with a four-word message. New Orleans Saints quarterbacks Spencer Rattler (2), Hunter Dekkers (18) and Tyler Shough (6) (AP)

This comes after Moore announced that Rattler is their QB1 and Shough will start on the bench. New Orleans is coming off a 27-13 loss vs the Los Angeles Chargers in the preseason finale.

Rattler was clearly better than Shough in the preseason. The 24-year-old completed 30 of 43 for 295 yards and a touchdown, with an interception. He also rushed for 41 yards on seven carries.

Last season, he appeared in seven games, starting six and coming in for the second half of another, and threw for 1,317 yards. He completed 130 of 228 passes with four touchdowns against five interceptions, working within a banged-up offense that lacked several key starters, including wideouts Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed.

Coming to Shough, a rookie, he completed 36 of 54 passes for 333 yards and a touchdown in the preseason. He also recorded an interception and rushed three times for 23 yards and a touchdown. Shough was the Saints' second-round pick (No 40 overall) this season.

Tyler Shough's agent was not disappointed by the Saints' decision. "I like the plan 🤝," Burkhardt wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“So we will sit Shough for a year and treat Rattler as the vet? How are they going to make this work for Shough,” one person reacted to the agent's post.

“I’m sure the plan was to be a backup QB at 26 and getting benched for Rattler,” another fan added. “Isn’t Tyler older than Rattler?” a third one questioned.