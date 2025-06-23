Tyrese Haliburton injured: What are the betting odds at halftime of NBA Finals Game 7?

Tyrese Haliburton's injury has impacted the Indiana Pacers' odds in the NBA Finals Game 7. The Pacers' betting odds have taken a dip even though they lead the Oklahoma City Thunder at halftime in the winner-takes-all game. Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) falls to the court with an injury during the first half of Game 7 of the NBA Finals basketball series against the Oklahoma City Thunder Sunday.(AP)

Here are the odds for both teams at halftime of the NBA Finals Game 7.

“@Pacers up 48-47 at halftime. Live odds at@BetMGM @okcthunder-5.5. Total 201.4. Moneyline: Thunder -275. Pacers +210,” a tweet on X revealed.

This means a bettor will make more money on the Pacers if they win the NBA title in Game 7 without their star Tyrese Haliburton, who suffered an ACL injury early in the first half.

Tyrese Haliburton's father, John, couldn't hold back. He burst into tears looking at his son being taken off the court after the Indiana Pacers star suffered an apparent Achilles injury in NBA Finals' Game 7 vs the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday.

The injury came midway through the first quarter when the Pacers guard attempted to drive the ball. He fell and looked in pain almost immediately. Oklahoma City Thunder guard Alex Caruso stole the ball, and Jalen Williams finished with a dunk on the other end.

Haliburton was already nursing a right calf strain and was a near game-time decision for game six -- when the Pacers routed the Thunder in Indianapolis to force the decisive game seven. On Sunday, the 25-year-old looked crushed as he was taken into the locker room. He hopped on one leg and was supported by the Pacers' staff members.

The Pacers later confirmed Haliburton would play no further part in the game after suffering a “right lower leg injury”. Haliburton had made three three-pointers on the way to nine points before the injury.