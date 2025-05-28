Update on Aaron Nola's injury return timelime before Phillies vs Braves showdown

The Philadelphia Phillies might have to wait longer for their star, Aaron Nola, to return to the team from injury. Before the Phillies vs Braves game, Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Aaron Nola gave an update on his return from an ankle injury.(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

The Phillies are taking on the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday to try to extend their lead in the National League. However, they will be without Nola, who is out due to an ankle injury.

They had thought that he would be back after the series, but that doesn't seem to be the case. Nola was drafted seventh overall by Philadelphia in 2014 and has been one of the most durable pitchers since his 2015 big league debut. Aside from a 10-day stint on the COVID injury list in 2021, Nola hadn't missed a start since 2017.

So, when will Aaron Nola return?

What did Aaron Nola say about his return after ankle injury?

Ahead of Tuesday’s Phillies vs Braves MLB game, Philadelphia’s Aaron Nola said that his return from the injured list with a sprained right ankle was progressing slower than expected and that he probably needed to make a minor league rehabilitation start.

“Taking a little bit longer than I thought it would. Since I’m here, I want to get it right to where I don’t really feel anything and to go 100%,” Nola told reporters.

Nola said he tried to pitch through the injury over his last two starts.

“I thought it would be good after a couple of starts. It would progress and kind of ease off on its own. But it didn’t really, so I’m on the IL,” he added.

Nola is 1-7 with a 6.16 ERA in nine starts. The Phillies chose to put him on the 15-day injured list on May 16 to avoid another injury cropping up while he was favouring the ankle. The 31-year-old veteran allowed 12 hits, nine runs and three homers — all career highs — in a 14-7 loss on May 14 against St. Louis.

Nola, who signed a $172 million, seven-year contract ahead of the 2024 season, was injured on May 8 during pregame agility drills when the Phillies played Tampa Bay at Steinbrenner Field.

In 11 seasons with Philadelphia, Nola is 105-86 with a 3.78 ERA.

The Phillies lead the NL East at 34-19 and had a nine-game winning streak snapped Sunday against the Oakland Athletics.

Nola is eligible to be activated on Friday. He will instead throw a bullpen session later this week and, if the ankle feels better, could head out to the minor leagues for a start. Nola did not throw a planned bullpen last Saturday because of soreness.

“Hopefully, Thursday it feels really good and I can get on the mound and throw a decent amount,” Nola said.