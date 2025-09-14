The Czech Republic upset the United States 3-2 to advance in Davis Cup second-round qualifiers while Belgium pushed Australia to the brink of elimination on Saturday. USA fall to Czechs and Aussies trail in Davis Cup qualifiers

The US-Czech clash at Delray Beach, Florida, came down to a decisive final singles match in which Czech Jakub Mensik defeated American Frances Tiafoe 6-1, 6-4.

Mensik won the first 12 points of the match, holding twice in the span for a 3-0 lead on the way to a lopsided first-set victory.

They exchanged breaks to start the second set but Mensik broke again on a backhand cross-court volley winner for a 5-4 lead and held with an ace to send the Czechs to the Davis Cup final.

Germany, Argentina, Austria and France also advanced to join defending champions Italy in the eight-team final at Bologna in November.

The Americans, record 32-time winners who haven't lifted the trophy since 2007, split Friday's first two singles with the Czechs.

Paris Olympic silver medallists Austin Krajicek and Rajeev Ram beat Tomas Machac and Jakub Mensik 7-6 , 5-7, 6-4, in a Saturday doubles match.

But fifth-ranked Taylor Fritz, a two-time ATP champion at Delray Beach, was upset by 16th-ranked Czech Jiri Lehecka 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 to force a deciding final singles match.

Lehecka, 0-4 previously against Fritz, hit a backhand down-the-line winner to break in the last game for the victory.

At Sydney, Raphael Collignon stunned world number eight Alex de Minaur for the biggest win of his career as Belgium took a 2-0 lead over Australia entering Sunday's final matches.

Germany beat Japan 4-0 in Tokyo with Argentina downing the Netherlands 3-1 in Groningen.

Hungary pulled level with Austria before Jurij Rodionov took a decisive singles win over Marton Fucsovics to give Austria a 3-2 victory.

In Osijek, Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic gave hosts Croatia hope of a famous comeback against France with a doubles victory over Benjamin Bonzi and Pierre-Hugues Herbert.

But Davis Cup debutant Corentin Moutet completed the job for France with a 7-5, 6-4 triumph over Marin Cilic that clinched the tie 3-1.

At Australia's Ken Rosewall Arena, 23-year-old Collignon, ranked 91, overcame cramping to score a 7-5, 3-6, 6-3 upset over de Minaur after more than three hours of play.

Belgian number one Zizou Bergs then beat Jordan Thompson 7-6 , 6-4 in the other singles rubber.

The 28-time champions Australia, runners-up in 2022 and 2023 and 2024 semi-finalists, need to sweep both reverse singles and the doubles on Sunday.

- 'It feels amazing' -

Collignon took a career-best win over world number 12 Casper Ruud at the US Open en route to the third round but beating de Minaur was his biggest triumph.

"It feels amazing, I thought I wouldn't be able to finish the match because I got cramp so bad at the beginning of the third," said Collignon.

"I tried to go for it, focus on the serve and I don't know how I won.

"I think when you play for your country there is no pain... I am very happy."

After the Belgian took the first set, de Minaur surged back with 10 consecutive points to take charge of the second and with Collignon doubling over with cramp in the first game of the third set, it appeared the Australian would bank the win.

But Collignon battled on to give his country an unexpected advantage.

"It feels great for the team," said Bergs. "We did a great job today, but we are far from the end."

In the other tie that ends Sunday, 11th-ranked Holger Rune helped put Denmark ahead 2-0 over six-time champions Spain with a 7-5, 6-3 win over Pablo Carreno Busta in Marbella, where Elmer Moeller beating Jaume Munar in three sets.

At Tokyo, doubles duo Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz sealed the winning point for the Germans against Yosuke Watanuki and Takeru Yuzuki 6-3, 7-6 .

Justin Engel made it 4-0 after a 6-3, 6-7 , 10-7 battle with Rei Sakamoto.

Argentina's Andres Molteni and Horacio Zeballos sealed the winning point in the doubles against the Netherlands.

