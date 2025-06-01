Vanessa Bryant pregnant again? New claims surface about Kobe Bryant’s wife dating a young basketballer

Social media platforms like TikTok, Facebook, and X have erupted with rumors claiming that Vanessa Bryant, widow of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, is pregnant and allegedly dating a 27-year-old basketball player. These claims, however, are entirely unconfirmed, and the source of the rumors remains unclear. Some users have circulated old photos of Vanessa suggesting a “baby bump." Vanessa Bryant pregnancy and dating rumors have taken over social media. (AFP)

Reactions

Despite the lack of credible evidence, the rumors have caused strong reactions online. Some users criticized Vanessa harshly.

“Vanessa Bryant is pregnant by a 27 year old basketball player. Kobe gave his life, ruined family relationships behind this woman and just 5 years after the death of the man she spent over 20 years with, you get pregnant by another professional player 16 years younger than you. There are no rules out here fellas,” one person wrote on Facebook.

Another wrote, "So rumor has it that Vanessa Bryant (Kobe Bryant’s Widow) is pregnant which I don’t believe but even it was true. In the vows it say “til death do us part”. Kobe passed away 5 years ago!!!!"

But many people defended her, saying “she deserves to be happy again.”

One person wrote, “It's remarkable how people are responding to Vanessa Bryant's personal life. If she is pregnant, she deserves to be happy. What is expected of her, to remain in a state of misery? Many wouldn't have waited that long. How do you feel about this?”

Another added, “She didn’t break any vows she was devoted to her husband it’s until death do us part respectfully she held up her end of the bargain so congratulations to you Ms vanessa Bryant on your new bundle of joy.”

As of now, there is no verified information confirming Vanessa Bryant is pregnant or in a relationship. Vanessa has not publicly addressed the rumors, and no credible sources have confirmed any such developments in her personal life.