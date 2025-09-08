Vikings injury report: Who's in, who's out, questionable vs Bears for week 1
The Vikings play the Bears on September 8 at 8:15 PM in Chicago, followed by a matchup against the Falcons on September 14.
The Minnesota Vikings are scheduled to take on the Chicago Bears on Monday (September 8) at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois, at 8:15 PM. Three players have been declared out as per the Vikings’ latest injury report.
Here is the latest injury report, as per the official Bears website:
Zavier Scott
Running back
Injury: Ankle
Latest update: Did not participate in practice
Game status: Out
Elijah Williams
Defensive end
Injury: Hamstring
Latest update: Did not participate in practice
Game status: Out
Harrison Smith
Free safety
Injury: Illness
Latest update: Limited participation in practice
Game status: Out
Christian Darrisaw
Offensive tackle
Injury: Knee
Latest update: Full participation
Game status: Questionable
Jalen Nailor
Wide receiver
Injury: Hand
Latest update: Full participation
Game status: Not listed
Andrew Van Ginkel
Outside linebacker
Injury: Neck
Latest update: Full participation
Game status: Not listed
The internet reacts
Fans took to social media to share their reactions to Scott, Williams, and Smith being declared out of the game. “Wish he would’ve retired before last year. Just tarnishing a spectacular career. Wasn’t close to himself last year,” an X user wrote.
“I hope we never find out the personal health issue. So many people are having aneurisms over this,” another said. “darrisaw will play no doubt tmrw if not he’s back next week. i’d be shocked if he isn’t back tmrw night,” one more added.
“HOLY L. IMAGINE NOT HAVING YOUR BEST PLAYER FOR THE FIRST GAME OF THE SEASON 😂😂😂😂😂 TOO BAD KWESI DIDNT DRAFT A SAFETY WITH THE 32ND PICK A FEW YEARS AGO,” yet another fan said. “🙄 he was limited practice and listed as doubtful. He was likely never playing people, stay off the ledge for a week,” said an X user.
Betting odds
Here are the latest betting odds for the game, as per BetMGM:
Spread Favorite: Vikings (-1.5)
Moneyline: Vikings (-125), Bears (+105)
Total: 43.5 points
Following this, the Vikings will be facing the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday (September 14).
