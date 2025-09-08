Vikings injury report: Who's in, who's out, questionable vs Bears for week 1

The Minnesota Vikings are scheduled to take on the Chicago Bears on Monday (September 8) at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois, at 8:15 PM. Three players have been declared out as per the Vikings’ latest injury report. Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jalen Nailor (1) takes part in drills during the teams training camp at the Minnesota Vikings Training Facility.(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

Here is the latest injury report, as per the official Bears website:

Zavier Scott

Running back

Injury: Ankle

Latest update: Did not participate in practice

Game status: Out

Elijah Williams

Defensive end

Injury: Hamstring

Latest update: Did not participate in practice

Game status: Out

Harrison Smith

Free safety

Injury: Illness

Latest update: Limited participation in practice

Game status: Out

Christian Darrisaw

Offensive tackle

Injury: Knee

Latest update: Full participation

Game status: Questionable

Jalen Nailor

Wide receiver

Injury: Hand

Latest update: Full participation

Game status: Not listed

Andrew Van Ginkel

Outside linebacker

Injury: Neck

Latest update: Full participation

Game status: Not listed

The internet reacts

Fans took to social media to share their reactions to Scott, Williams, and Smith being declared out of the game. “Wish he would’ve retired before last year. Just tarnishing a spectacular career. Wasn’t close to himself last year,” an X user wrote.

“I hope we never find out the personal health issue. So many people are having aneurisms over this,” another said. “darrisaw will play no doubt tmrw if not he’s back next week. i’d be shocked if he isn’t back tmrw night,” one more added.

“HOLY L. IMAGINE NOT HAVING YOUR BEST PLAYER FOR THE FIRST GAME OF THE SEASON 😂😂😂😂😂 TOO BAD KWESI DIDNT DRAFT A SAFETY WITH THE 32ND PICK A FEW YEARS AGO,” yet another fan said. “🙄 he was limited practice and listed as doubtful. He was likely never playing people, stay off the ledge for a week,” said an X user.

Betting odds

Here are the latest betting odds for the game, as per BetMGM:

Spread Favorite: Vikings (-1.5)

Moneyline: Vikings (-125), Bears (+105)

Total: 43.5 points

Following this, the Vikings will be facing the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday (September 14).

With contribution from Stuti Gupta