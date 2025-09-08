Bears injury report: Who's in, who's out, questionable vs Vikings for week 1

The Chicago Bears are currently in the process of preparing to take on the Minnesota Vikings on Monday (September 8) at Soldier Field in Chicago at 8:15 PM ET. The game will be livestreamed on ABC and ESPN, along with being available on NFL+. As per the team’s latest injury report on Saturday (September 6), seven players are currently listed. FILE - Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson (1) walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Dec. 16, 2024, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr, file)(AP)

Full injury report:

TJ Edwards

Linebacker

Injury: Hamstring

Latest update: Did not participate in practice

Game status: Doubtful

Josh Blackwell

Cornerback

Injury: Groin

Latest update: Limited participation in practice

Game status: Questionable

Kyler Gordon

Cornerback

Injury: Hamstring

Latest update: Not provided

Game status: Questionable

Jaylon Johnson

Cornerback

Injury: Calf/ groin

Latest update: Limited participation in practice

Game status: Questionable

Roschon Johnson

Running back

Injury: Foot

Latest update: Limited participation in practice

Game status: Questionable

Devin Duvernay

Wide receiver

Injury: Hamstring

Latest update: Full participation

Game status: Not listed

Kyle Monangai

Running back

Injury: Hamstring

Latest update: Full participation

Game status: Not listed

Dominique Robinson

Defensive line

Injury: Oblique

Latest update: Full participation

Game status: Not listed

Vikings score and stats

Here are the Vikings score points, as reported by USA Today:

25.4 points per game last year, 3.6 more than what the Bears gave up per contest (21.8)

12-1 overall and 10-2-1 against the spread in games with more than 21.8 points last year

8-3-1 record against the spread and a 5-7 record overall in games when they surrendered less than 25.4 points last year

Offense average of 346.9 yards per game last season, within 7.3 yards of the 354.2 Chicago's defense allowed

Vikings picked up 5.9 yards per play as Bears gave up 6.1

Betting odds

Here are the latest betting odds for the game, as per BetMGM:

Spread Favorite: Vikings (-1.5)

Moneyline: Vikings (-125), Bears (+105)

Total: 43.5 points

Following this, the Bears will be facing the Detroit Lions on Sunday (September 14).

With contribution from Stuti Gupta