Bears injury report: Who's in, who's out, questionable vs Vikings for week 1
The Chicago Bears are currently in the process of preparing to take on the Minnesota Vikings on Monday (September 8) at Soldier Field in Chicago at 8:15 PM ET. The game will be livestreamed on ABC and ESPN, along with being available on NFL+. As per the team’s latest injury report on Saturday (September 6), seven players are currently listed.
Full injury report:
TJ Edwards
Linebacker
Injury: Hamstring
Latest update: Did not participate in practice
Game status: Doubtful
Josh Blackwell
Cornerback
Injury: Groin
Latest update: Limited participation in practice
Game status: Questionable
Kyler Gordon
Cornerback
Injury: Hamstring
Latest update: Not provided
Game status: Questionable
Jaylon Johnson
Cornerback
Injury: Calf/ groin
Latest update: Limited participation in practice
Game status: Questionable
Roschon Johnson
Running back
Injury: Foot
Latest update: Limited participation in practice
Game status: Questionable
Devin Duvernay
Wide receiver
Injury: Hamstring
Latest update: Full participation
Game status: Not listed
Kyle Monangai
Running back
Injury: Hamstring
Latest update: Full participation
Game status: Not listed
Dominique Robinson
Defensive line
Injury: Oblique
Latest update: Full participation
Game status: Not listed
Vikings score and stats
Here are the Vikings score points, as reported by USA Today:
- 25.4 points per game last year, 3.6 more than what the Bears gave up per contest (21.8)
- 12-1 overall and 10-2-1 against the spread in games with more than 21.8 points last year
- 8-3-1 record against the spread and a 5-7 record overall in games when they surrendered less than 25.4 points last year
- Offense average of 346.9 yards per game last season, within 7.3 yards of the 354.2 Chicago's defense allowed
- Vikings picked up 5.9 yards per play as Bears gave up 6.1
Betting odds
Here are the latest betting odds for the game, as per BetMGM:
- Spread Favorite: Vikings (-1.5)
- Moneyline: Vikings (-125), Bears (+105)
Total: 43.5 points
Following this, the Bears will be facing the Detroit Lions on Sunday (September 14).
With contribution from Stuti Gupta