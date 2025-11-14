Chicago at Minnesota Vikings try to get back on track at home against on-the-rise Bears after winning opener on the road

Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, Fox.

BetMGM NFL Odds: Vikings by 3.

Against the spread: Bears 5-4, Vikings 4-5.

Series record: Vikings lead 69-58-2.

Last meeting: Vikings beat Bears 27-24 in Chicago on Sept. 8.

Last week: Bears beat Giants at home 24-20; Vikings lost to Ravens at home 27-19.

Turnover differential: Bears plus-14, Vikings minus-7.

WR Rome Odunze. The ninth overall pick in the 2024 draft has become the clear go-to target for QB Caleb Williams in their second season together, leading the team with 37 receptions, 559 yards and six touchdowns. Odunze scored last week for the first time in five games and had 10 passes go his way from Williams, with six completions for 86 yards.

OLB Andrew Van Ginkel. The 2024 Pro Bowl pick, who missed five games to injury, has proven — when he's both on the field and off of it — himself as the defense's most vital player. Van Ginkel, who has four passes defensed and two sacks in four games, contributes a combination of instinct, speed and versatility to the Vikings that is instrumental against both the run and the pass.

Bears coach Ben Johnson vs. Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores. Johnson's influence on Williams and the offense has been remarkable in his first season on the job, with the first overall pick in the 2024 draft producing just four turnovers over the first nine games. Johnson's play calling has prioritized the run, which Williams can do well himself either by design or on a scramble. The Vikings have been vulnerable on the ground this year, but the defense has been in prime form the last two games. The chess match between Johnson and Flores will go a long way toward determining the winner in this one.

Bears: LB T.J. Edwards missed the last game. ... Odunze and fellow WR DJ Moore are banged up, as is CB Tyrique Stevenson . ... CBs Jaylon Johnson and Kyler Gordon are expected to return from injured reserve this season, though Johnson said Wednesday he’s not sure when.

Vikings: QB J.J. McCarthy wore a wrap on his throwing hand and was limited in practice Wednesday after hitting it on a helmet after following through on a pass last week. ... OLB Jonathan Greenard didn't practice Wednesday, but has not been ruled out to play. ... TE Josh Oliver and S Theo Jackson are on track to return from their absences. ... C Ryan Kelly has been designated for return from injured reserve but uncertain to be activated this week.

The Vikings have won eight of their last nine against the Bears, tied for the third-best record in the NFL by a team against a single division. ... The Vikings are 40-25 all-time at home against the Bears, though the Bears have won four of the last seven matchups at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The Bears have won six of their last seven for their best nine-game record since the 2018 team that won the NFC North started 6-3. Their wins have come against opponents that are currently a combined 15-41-1: the Cowboys, Raiders, Commanders, Saints, Bengals and Giants. ... The Bears are 4-1 in games decided by six points or fewer after going 2-7 in such games last season. ... Williams has directed four fourth-quarter comeback wins this season, tied for the most among NFL QBs. ... Williams is also on pace to become the first 4,000-yard passer in the founding NFL franchise's history. He has 18 games without an interception in two seasons, tied for the most in the league. ... Safety Kevin Byard and LB Tremaine Edmunds are tied for the NFL lead with four interceptions for the Bears. ... DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson has three sacks in two games since signing with the Bears. He was released this season by both the Texans and Ravens. ... Bears DE Montez Sweat has at least one sack in four straight games. ... The Bears lead the league with 20 takeaways, 13 interceptions and a plus-14 turnover margin, six better than the next closest teams. ... The Vikings are 1-3 at home. They were 6-1 at U.S. Bank Stadium last season, also winning in London when they were designated as the home team. ... McCarthy accounted for three TDs in the fourth quarter of the season opener against the Bears, the first player in NFL history to do so in his debut. ... McCarthy has seven turnovers in four starts, with at least one interception in each game. ... Vikings RB Aaron Jones has 167 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown on 23 touches over the last two games. He has not hit double-digit rushing attempts in five games this season. ... Vikings WR Justin Jefferson had only four receptions on 12 targets from McCarthy last week. He's averaging 13.5 yards per catch and 76.2 yards per game, both career lows for the sixth-year player. ... Vikings DL Jalen Redmond had a career-high eight tackles last week. He leads the team with four sacks. ... The Vikings defense has forced a three-and-out on nearly 28% of opponent possessions, the fifth-best rate in the league and the best in the NFC. ... Vikings safety Harrison Smith will play in his 200th game, the sixth player in franchise history to reach that mark for the club.

Will Reichard has made all of his kicks for the Vikings at home this season on 19 attempts, 11 field goals and eight extra points. His only misses were from 51 and 54 yards, in London in Week 5 and in Los Angeles in Week 8. Reichard has five of the six longest field goals in Vikings history and is tied with Evan McPherson for the second-most field goals made from 50-plus yards in NFL history over a player's first two seasons, trailing Brandon Aubrey .

