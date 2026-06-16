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Was Daniel Cormier’s X account really hacked? Eric Trump clears the air on DMs after backlash

Daniel Cormier says he was hacked, Eric Trump says the messages were fake, and the truth remains unclear.

Published on: Jun 16, 2026 01:01 am IST
By Sehjal Gupta
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Daniel Cormier claimed his X account may have been hacked after a strange social media controversy involving Eric Trump created confusion ahead of UFC Freedom 250 on the White House South Lawn. Screenshots that appeared to show direct messages between Cormier and Trump were posted and then deleted from Cormier’s X account.

Jun 14, 2026; Washington, D.C., UNITED STATES;Eric Trump, son of President Donald Trump (not pictured) looks on during UFC Freedom 250 at White House South Lawn. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

Soon after, both men denied the messages were real, while unusual crypto-related posts appeared on Cormier’s account, leading to more questions about what actually happened.

Daniel Cormier and Eric Trump give different sides of viral deleted tweet controversy

The confusion started when a post appeared on Daniel Cormier’s X account showing screenshots of alleged messages from Eric Trump. In the screenshots, the account appearing as Trump asked whether any fighters were injured and whether any UFC Freedom 250 fights were “rigged.”

The situation became even stranger when Cormier’s account began posting messages linked to cryptocurrency promotions. Reports noted that the crypto-related activity appeared after the deleted screenshots surfaced, adding weight to the idea that someone may have gained access to the account.

Also Read: Why is Charles Oakley banned from MSG? Stephen A. Smith’s sweet tribute to Knicks legend amid James Dolan feud

Right now, there is no public evidence proving the screenshots were genuine. What is known is that the post appeared on Cormier’s account, was removed, Eric Trump denied the messages, and Cormier later said he had been hacked or that something unusual had happened with his account.

 
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Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
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