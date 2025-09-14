Watch: Pakistan’s Sahibzada Farhan smacks Bumrah for 2 sixes; Kuldeep takes revenge

The India vs. Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 fixture is underway, and a lot of tense moments have already occurred. Pakistan, led by skipper Salman Agha, won the toss and selected to bat first at the Dubai International Stadium. While India struck with early wickets, Pakistan has managed to claw back for a while in the later half, with Sahibzada Farhan hitting Jasprit Bumrah for two sixes in the game, ESPN Cricinfo reported. Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan slammed two sixes off Jasprit Bumrah's deliveries.(AP)

Jasprit Bumrah vs. Sahibzada Farhan

Bumrah worked his magic for India early on in the game, dismissing Mohammad Haris. When faced with Farhan in the 4th over, he bowled two dot balls. On the third delivery, Farhan moved forward and slammed the ball for a six over long-on. The rest of the over passed without incident.

In the 6th over, Sahibzada Farhan once again hit Bumrah for a six, Circinfo reported. This one went over backward square leg, leaving even Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav stunned.

Netizens react to Sahibzada Farhan’s sixes

Many fans on X (formerly Twitter) were impressed by the display. “Sahibzada Farhan treated bumrah like a club level bowler,” one user wrote on X.

Another commented, “Farhan you have passed all of my eye tests brother we have been mocking you for not being good against pace but you smashed bumrah for 2 sixes eventhough you are not that good against pace that’s some class man.”

Many claimed Farhan was the first Pakistani batter to hit a six against Bumrah in any format of the game.

Others were all praise for India's bowling attack.

Kuldeep Yadav dismisses Farhan

The left-arm spinner managed to send Farhan back to the dugout in the 17th over. Farhan tried to aim the ball across the line, but fell short. Hardik Pandya took the catch and the Pakistani batter ended his innings at 40 off 44 deliveries.

India vs. Pakistan: Men in Blue's bowling efforts

Both teams came into the game with a victory under their belt. Reigning champions India crushed the UAE in their first fixture, while Pakistan beat Oman.

So far, the Indian team has scalped nine wickets. Bumrah retained an economy of 7 in 4 overs with two wickets to his name. Axar Patel also took two wickets, and Varun Chakravarthy and Hardik Pandya struck one each. Kuldeep Yadav scalped 3 wickets. Pakistan were 127/9 at the end of their innings.

FAQs

Which Pakistani player hit Jasprit Bumrah for 2 sixes in Asia Cup 2025?

Sahibzada Farhan slammed two maximums against Bumrah.

Did Jasprit Bumrah take any wickets in the India vs. Pakistan game?

Yes, he took 1 wicket in 3 overs.

Who won the toss in the India vs. Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 fixture?

Pakistan won the toss and chose to bat first.