Week 11 MNF: Cowboys-Raiders Preview, Props, Prediction

The Dallas Cowboys and Las Vegas Raiders enter their Monday night clash separated by less than two games in the over NFL standings but in vastly different positions in terms of realistic expectations for the rest of the season.

The Raiders are 2-7, last place in the AFC West and closer to a battle for the No. 1 overall draft pick next spring than for a playoff spot this season. The Cowboys are a meager 3-5-1, but are clinging to playoff aspirations as they welcome in significant reinforcements for the league's 31st-ranked defense.

ODDS & TRENDS Dallas has dropped consecutive games as it travels for Week 11, but the Cowboys are still consensus 3.5-point favorites. They have been backed by 71% of the spread-line money at BetRivers, where their -190 moneyline has drawn one-sided action with 95% of the money and 90% of the total bets.

Las Vegas has failed to cover the spread in four consecutive games against NFC opponents and has lost 17 of its past 18 games as underdogs.

Meanwhile, five of Dallas' past six games have gone Over the total points line, which had shifted from 50 to 49 at BetRivers by Monday afternoon. That's despite the public backing the Over with 68% of the money.

PROP PICKS Cowboys QB Dak Prescott 2 TD Passes : The Raiders have surrendered 12 passing touchdowns through nine games, despite often falling behind and facing run-heavy attacks from their opponents. Prescott has thrown 17 touchdowns, including two or more in five games thus far, leading to this being the most popular player prop at the book.

Raiders QB Geno Smith Anytime INT : Smith has thrown 12 picks already, including eight through four home games. Overall, Smith has thrown at least one interception in 10 consecutive home games dating back to last season with Seattle.

INSIDE EDGE Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens is third among all NFL wide receivers with 12 receptions of 20 yards this season. Meanwhile, teammate Jake Ferguson is second among all tight ends with 10 receptions in the red zone, according to Inside Edge's Remarkable engine.

KEY STAT Dallas' offense is averaging 40.3 points per game in its three wins thus far, in addition to battling to a 40-40 tie in a Week 4 duel against Green Bay. In the Cowboys' five losses, the offense has crossed the 24-point plateau only once.

TRAGEDY AND REINFORCEMENTS Monday will mark the Cowboys' first game since tragedy struck the organization during the team's bye week.

Defensive end Marshawn Kneeland died via a self-inflicted gunshot wound per authorities after a police chase near the team's facility in Frisco, Texas. Kneeland's death came just days after he recovered a fumble for a touchdown in Dallas' 27-17 loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Nov. 3.

While members of the Cowboys' organization undoubtedly had their lives changed by the sudden loss of their teammate last week, coach Brian Schottenheimer believes Monday night will bring a welcome sense of normalcy.

"I don't think there'll be much that's different," Schottenheimer said. "I think these guys are going to be excited to be out there with their brothers and doing what they love to do."

Just days before Kneeland's death, the Cowboys acquired linebacker Logan Wilson and Pro Bowl defensive tackle Quinnen Williams before the trade deadline. They will join linebacker DeMarvion Overshown, who is expected to make his season debut after recovering from last year's devastating knee injury.

INJURY REPORT Cowboys defensive tackle Solomon Thomas was ruled out Saturday after missing practice all week. Starting safeties Donovan Wilson and Malik Hooker were limited, along with four others, on Thursday and Friday, but the pair were full participants on Saturday.

For the Raiders, wide receiver Tyler Lockett was limited and linebacker Cody Lindenberg didn't practice on Thursday but both were full participants on Saturday. Quarterback Aiden O'Connell has been ruled out despite being a full participant at practice all week. O'Connell is on injured reserve with his 21-day window to return opened on Oct. 29. Smith will be backed up by veteran Kenny Pickett.

THEY SAID IT "It's not just a distraction for me, it's a distraction for them. A lot of them have lived through a lot of tragedy in their life. Their escape is to come and be in the locker room with their brothers, put their helmets on, go out to the practice field. We might be feeling a lot of emotions, I'm sure we will. My hope and what I believe is that it won't feel that different." Schottenheimer on the impact of Kneeland's death on the Cowboys.

"It's been crappy, and this is not what I expected to happen. I didn't feel like we would be this far behind at the start of the season ... It's a kick, it's a blocked kick, it's an OT catch. There are four to five games here that could have flipped just like that, just with small margins of better play, better execution, better calls, and all of that." Raiders coach Pete Carroll

PREDICTION The Raiders should prove an ideal opponent for a Cowboys team coming off its bye and playing with heavy hearts. Dallas' passing game has been humming most of the season and Las Vegas' error-prone offense is the perfect tonic for the Cowboys' porous defense as they work Wilson, Williams and Overshown into the fold. Cowboys 31, Raiders 23

