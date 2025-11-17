Search
Mon, Nov 17, 2025
What happened to Aaron Rodgers? Why he is not playing against Bengals, injury update, and return details

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Updated on: Nov 17, 2025 02:07 am IST

Aaron Rodgers, the Pittsburgh Steelers' quarterback, suffered an apparent left hand/wrist injury and is questionable to return against Cincinnati Bengals.

Aaron Rodgers, the Pittsburgh Steelers' quarterback, suffered an apparent left hand/wrist injury during the first half of their Week 11 NFL game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Acrisure Stadium on Sunday. He is questionable to return.

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - NOVEMBER 16: Aaron Rodgers #8 of the Pittsburgh Steelers takes the field prior to a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Acrisure Stadium on November 16, 2025 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.(Getty Images via AFP)
PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - NOVEMBER 16: Aaron Rodgers #8 of the Pittsburgh Steelers takes the field prior to a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Acrisure Stadium on November 16, 2025 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.(Getty Images via AFP)

What happened to Aaron Rodgers?

The injury happened late in the second quarter after Rodgers took a hard hit from multiple Bengals defenders during a sack or scramble. He grimaced in pain, held his left wrist, and appeared to have blood on his hand as he went to the locker room at halftime.

Backup quarterback Mason Rudolph took over on Pittsburgh’s first drive of the third quarter. Coach Mike Tomlin said Rodgers was being evaluated and listed as questionable, while the team prepared Rudolph to finish the game. Rodgers remained sidelined to avoid further injury.

At halftime, the Steelers led 10‑6, thanks to an 11‑yard touchdown pass from Rodgers to running back Kenneth Gainwell on the opening drive.

Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
