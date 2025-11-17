Kris Boyd health update: Jets QB ‘stable’ after critical injury in shooting outside Sei Less

New York Jets quarterback, Kris Boyd, was critically injured in a shooting outside the Sei Less restaurant in New York City. Boyd, 29, was hospitalized after being shot outside the restaurant on West 38th Street near Seventh Avenue at 2 a.m. Sunday. New York Jets cornerback Kris Boyd takes part in an NFL football training camp.(AP)

Though the New York Police Department confirmed the shooting took place, they did not identify the Jets CB as the victim. The New York Post reported, citing sources, that the injured victim was Kris Boyd. The report said that Boyd was taken to Bellevue Hospital after being critically injured in the shooting.

Kris Boyd Health Update: How Is He Now?

In the New York Post report, it was said that Boyd is in a critical condition and " is now clinging to life." The New York Jets later confirmed that they are "aware of the situation involving Kris Boyd," but did not reveal further details.

Later, ESPN’s Rich Cimini reported, citing an NYPD spokesperson, that Boyd is now stable but remains in critical condition. The Post had reported that Boyd was shot in the abdomen after a dispute turned violent. NYPD said that the gunman fired two shots after a fight broke out, but it is not clear if both hit the Jets CB.

This story is being updated.