What happened to Shemar Stewart? Why Bengals DE was carted off after suffering apparent leg injury at training camp

The Cincinnati Bengals could be facing an early setback in training camp after one of their projected contributors on the defensive line suffered an injury during Wednesday's practice.

Shemar Stewart carted off

Shemar Stewart exited practice after appearing to injure his left leg during 11-on-11 drills on July 29. (AP)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Defensive end Shemar Stewart exited practice after appearing to injure his left leg during 11-on-11 drills on July 29. Footage shared by Caleb Noe of WCPO showed Stewart's left leg giving way before he collapsed to the turf.

What happened to Stewart?

According to Kelsey Conway of the Cincinnati Enquirer, Stewart was unable to place any weight on his left leg as he was helped off the field.

Also read: Jalen Carter contract and salary: How much will the Eagles star earn annually after record-breaking extension?

Bengals medical personnel initially evaluated him where he went down before deciding to bring out a cart to transport him inside for further examination.

Bengals yet to confirm

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} WLWT's Jaron May reported that Stewart appeared "visibly upset" as medical personnel loaded him onto the cart and took him off the practice field. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} WLWT's Jaron May reported that Stewart appeared "visibly upset" as medical personnel loaded him onto the cart and took him off the practice field. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

“Stewart’s left knee/leg was checked on by trainers for about 5 minutes before he was carted off. Couldn’t put any weight on his left side… Teammates checking in on him before he left. Seemed visibly upset,” May tweeted on X.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The Bengals have yet to release any official update regarding the severity of Stewart's injury or a potential timeline for his return.

Stewart slated for breakout

Stewart, the Bengals' 2025 first-round selection, was expected to play a significant role along Cincinnati's revamped defensive front this season.

Also read: Vita Vea landing spots: Top trade destinations emerge as Buccaneers contract saga drags on

After Trey Hendrickson left in free agency, the Bengals looked to Stewart to help bolster their pass rush alongside veteran addition Boye Mafe and second-round rookie Cashius Howell.

Contract dispute delayed debut

His NFL career got off to a delayed start after a contract dispute prevented him from participating during last year's offseason program.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Stewart eventually signed his rookie contract at the beginning of training camp but later missed nine games because of ankle and knee injuries. He finished his first season with just one sack.

Also read: Why has Arion Carter received two-game suspension? Josh Heupel reacts to NCAA decision on Tennessee football star

The No. 17 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft appeared in eight games, making five starts during his rookie campaign. He recorded one sack, two tackles for loss and four quarterback hits.