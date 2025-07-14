What is Conor McGregor net worth? All about his assets, fiancé and kids as UFC star marred by Azealia Banks controversy

Conor McGregor, the former UFC champion, is accused of sending rap star Azealia Banks some extremely explicit photos of himself without being asked. Conor McGregor's net worth is estimated to be $200 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth. (Conor McGregor/Instagram)

Banks posted the content on X an criticized McGregor for his alleged offensive behavior and his threats to keep it a secret.

The rapper tagged McGregor in a post on X this morning that read, ““How you gonna send a b**** some crooked d*** pics then threaten her not to tell. N**** do you know who the f*** I am?”

“This is HARAM,” she continued.

Banks sent two screenshots that were purportedly sent by himon Instagram through direct messages.

McGregor is completely nude in the X-rated photos, which were taken in front of a mirror in what looks to be a closet.

What we know about Conor McGregor's fiancé and kids

Despite having a great sports career, McGregor has a fiancée, Dee Devlin, with whom he shares four kids. Conor Jr., the couple's first son, was born in 2017, and Croía, their daughter, was born in 2019. Devlin and McGregor welcomed two sons into their family: Rían in 2021 and Mack in 2023.

McGregor was seen spending time with his kids during his training sessions. He posted a video of himself running with three of his kids while in Dubai in December 2023, captioning it, “Sunday in the sunshine with my kids, thank you God.”

He has been with Devlin since 2008.

What is Conor McGregor's net worth?

McGregor's net worth is estimated to be $200 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth. He made around $100 million from his August 2017 fight against Floyd Mayweather, $50 million from his October 2018 battle against Khabib, and $200 million before taxes from the April 2021 sale of his whiskey company Proper No. Twelve.

On July 14, 1988, Conor Anthony McGregor was born in Crumlin, Ireland. He was quite good at sports as a kid, particularly soccer, but when he was twelve, he started going to a boxing club to practice. Conor started an apprenticeship in plumbing in 2006 when he was just 17 years old. He first learned about the UFC through this job, thanks to combatant Tom Egan as the duo soon started training together.

He made his amateur MMA debut at the age of 18.