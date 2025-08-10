Where does Ichiro Suzuki live now? All on his wife Yumiko Fukushima, family and net worth

Former infielder Ichiro Suzuki was honored by the Seattle Mariners in a jersey retirement ceremony at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington, on Saturday. Suzuki currently resides in Issaquah, Washington, a suburb near Seattle—where he settled with his wife Yumiko Fukushima, during his playing days with the Mariners. Former Seattle Mariners right fielder Ichiro Suzuki speaks during his jersey retirement ceremony on Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025. (AP)

As the Seattle Mariners retired his jersey no 51, Mariners chairman John Stanton said that Ichiro will be honored with a statue, which will feature his signature batting stance with the right hand holding the bat. The statue will be inaugurated outside the T-Mobile Park at the start of the 2026-27 season.

Ichiro Suzuki was em otional as he spoke during the jersey retirement ceremony Saturday. "I also am damn proud to be a Seattle Mariner," he said from the center stage. Ichiro Suzuki will become the fourth player in Mariners history to get a statue outside the stadium.

Ichiro Suzuki Family: Who Is His Wife Yumiko Fukushima?

Ichiro Suzuki, born in Toyoyama, Aichi Prefecture, Japan, married former sports reporter in Japan, Yumiko Fukushima in 1999. They have no children and split their time between their residences in Japan and the US.

Fukushima worked as a sports reporter and TV announcer for the Tokyo Broadcasting System (TBS), covering baseball and other athletics before meeting Ichiro. She and Ichiro were introduced by mutual acquaintances in the late 1990s, and their relationship became public only shortly before their marriage in 1999. After their wedding, Yumiko left her broadcasting career and moved to the US.

Ichiro Suzuki Net Worth: House in Washington, Playing Career Earnings And More

Ichiro Suzuki's estimated net worth is around $180 million. While playing, Ichiro secured many endorsement deals—particularly in Japan—with brands like Kirin Beer, Mizuno, Asics, NTT Communications, JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy, and others. At his peak, he reportedly earned around $7 million annually.

Ichiro Suzuki also owns an impressive two-story estate in Issaquah, Washington, just outside Seattle. The property spans 1.04 acres and features a 4-bedroom, 6-bathroom residence covering 8,680 square feet. Built in 2001, it's estimated market value is $11.79 million.