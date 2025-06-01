Where is Brandon Moore? English Rugby star goes missing, wife issues help plea

Rugby player Brandon Moore, who plays for Batley Bulldogs, has reportedly gone missing, and his wife has issued a plea for help. Brandon Moore's wife, Mara Moore, took to social media to ask for help in locating him.(Facebook/ Mara Moore)

The former Halifax rugby captain has been missing since Friday.

Moore's wife, Mara, took to social media to ask for help in locating him. She stated that she couldn't go hunt for him due to the responsibilities of her three kids.

"If anyone has seen Brandon Moore, can you please message me? I usually wouldn't ever post anything on here like this, but family and friends haven't seen or heard of him and hoping maybe someone's seen sightings of him and can message me?" she wrote in a Facebook post. The couple is based in Castleford, West Yorkshire, in England.

"I have a 7-week-old baby at home and two others, so I can't go hunting by myself, other than a car ride. Police contacted. Been missing approx 14 hours now. Thank you," the post added.

The Facebook post has since gone viral, amassing thousands of shares and about 100 comments.

Where is English Rugby star Brandon More?

Brandon More was supposed to play for the Batley Bulldogs at the Fox's Biscuits Stadium for the team's Championship match against table-topping French club Toulouse Olympique on Saturday.

The club even named Moore in the squad for the game. But he did not show up either to play or watch his team. The home side ended up losing against Toulouse by a 30-14 score. The Bulldogs sit 11th in the Championship table after the loss, having amassed 66 points so far.

Moore signed with the Batley Bulldogs in January of last year. Since then, he has made 32 appearances and scored five tries. So far, he has contributed 20 points to the team. He began his professional rugby career with Halifax in 2016, making 188 appearances and scoring 33 tries over eight seasons.