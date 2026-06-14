Where to watch Knicks vs Spurs: TV channel, live stream and start time
New York leads the series 3-1 and is one win away from securing its first NBA championship since 1973.
The New York Knicks return to the court on Saturday night with a chance to make history. They face the San Antonio Spurs in Game 5 of the 2026 NBA Finals at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio.
New York leads the series 3-1 and is one win away from securing its first NBA championship since 1973. A victory would bring the franchise its first Larry O'Brien Trophy in more than five decades.
“We’ve been preaching all year it’s about the next possession, the next possession, the next possession,” Knicks coach Mike Brown said. “We understand any time you try to play a closeout game, the level of desperation — for your opponents — increases (and) the level of desperation for the fans of your opponents is increased. You have to bring your best effort because even if you bring your best effort, it may not happen, especially on the road.”
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Game details
Matchup: New York Knicks at San Antonio Spurs{{/usCountry}}
Matchup: New York Knicks at San Antonio Spurs{{/usCountry}}
Series: Knicks lead 3-1{{/usCountry}}
Series: Knicks lead 3-1{{/usCountry}}
Date: Saturday, June 13, 2026{{/usCountry}}
Date: Saturday, June 13, 2026{{/usCountry}}
Tip-off: 8:30 p.m. ET (7:30 p.m. CT / 5:30 p.m. PT){{/usCountry}}
Tip-off: 8:30 p.m. ET (7:30 p.m. CT / 5:30 p.m. PT){{/usCountry}}
Venue: Frost Bank Center, San Antonio, Texas
How to watch{{/usCountry}}
Venue: Frost Bank Center, San Antonio, Texas
How to watch{{/usCountry}}
TV channel: ABC (national broadcast){{/usCountry}}
TV channel: ABC (national broadcast){{/usCountry}}
Live streaming:{{/usCountry}}
Live streaming:{{/usCountry}}
ESPN App (with a valid cable or streaming provider login){{/usCountry}}
ESPN App (with a valid cable or streaming provider login){{/usCountry}}
Fubo{{/usCountry}}
Fubo{{/usCountry}}
DirecTV Stream{{/usCountry}}
DirecTV Stream{{/usCountry}}
YouTube TV{{/usCountry}}
YouTube TV{{/usCountry}}
Hulu + Live TV{{/usCountry}}
Hulu + Live TV{{/usCountry}}
Sling TV (ABC availability varies by market){{/usCountry}}
Sling TV (ABC availability varies by market){{/usCountry}}
Additional options:{{/usCountry}}
Additional options:{{/usCountry}}
ESPN Unlimited{{/usCountry}}
ESPN Unlimited{{/usCountry}}
NBA League Pass (Finals blackout restrictions may apply){{/usCountry}}
NBA League Pass (Finals blackout restrictions may apply){{/usCountry}}
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Officials{{/usCountry}}
Also Read: James Harden arrested in Texas: All on charges filed against Cavaliers Star
Officials{{/usCountry}}
The NBA assigned Scott Foster, James Capers and Tyler Ford as the referees for Game 5. Foster and Capers officiated Game 1 of the series, while Ford worked Game 2.{{/usCountry}}
The NBA assigned Scott Foster, James Capers and Tyler Ford as the referees for Game 5. Foster and Capers officiated Game 1 of the series, while Ford worked Game 2.{{/usCountry}}
If the Spurs extend the series with a victory, Game 6 will be played Tuesday night in New York.