Where to watch Knicks vs Spurs: TV channel, live stream and start time

The New York Knicks return to the court on Saturday night with a chance to make history. They face the San Antonio Spurs in Game 5 of the 2026 NBA Finals at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio.

A fan waves a flag outside Madison Square Garden on the day of Game 5 of the NBA Finals between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs, in New York City, US.(REUTERS)

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New York leads the series 3-1 and is one win away from securing its first NBA championship since 1973. A victory would bring the franchise its first Larry O'Brien Trophy in more than five decades.

“We’ve been preaching all year it’s about the next possession, the next possession, the next possession,” Knicks coach Mike Brown said. “We understand any time you try to play a closeout game, the level of desperation — for your opponents — increases (and) the level of desperation for the fans of your opponents is increased. You have to bring your best effort because even if you bring your best effort, it may not happen, especially on the road.”

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Game details

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{{^usCountry}} Matchup: New York Knicks at San Antonio Spurs {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Matchup: New York Knicks at San Antonio Spurs {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Series: Knicks lead 3-1 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Series: Knicks lead 3-1 {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Date: Saturday, June 13, 2026 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Date: Saturday, June 13, 2026 {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Tip-off: 8:30 p.m. ET (7:30 p.m. CT / 5:30 p.m. PT) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Tip-off: 8:30 p.m. ET (7:30 p.m. CT / 5:30 p.m. PT) {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Venue: Frost Bank Center, San Antonio, Texas How to watch {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Venue: Frost Bank Center, San Antonio, Texas How to watch {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} TV channel: ABC (national broadcast) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} TV channel: ABC (national broadcast) {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Live streaming: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Live streaming: {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} ESPN App (with a valid cable or streaming provider login) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ESPN App (with a valid cable or streaming provider login) {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Fubo {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Fubo {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} DirecTV Stream {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} DirecTV Stream {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} YouTube TV {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} YouTube TV {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Hulu + Live TV {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Hulu + Live TV {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Sling TV (ABC availability varies by market) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sling TV (ABC availability varies by market) {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Additional options: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Additional options: {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} ESPN Unlimited {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ESPN Unlimited {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} NBA League Pass (Finals blackout restrictions may apply) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} NBA League Pass (Finals blackout restrictions may apply) {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Also Read: James Harden arrested in Texas: All on charges filed against Cavaliers Star Officials {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: James Harden arrested in Texas: All on charges filed against Cavaliers Star Officials {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The NBA assigned Scott Foster, James Capers and Tyler Ford as the referees for Game 5. Foster and Capers officiated Game 1 of the series, while Ford worked Game 2. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The NBA assigned Scott Foster, James Capers and Tyler Ford as the referees for Game 5. Foster and Capers officiated Game 1 of the series, while Ford worked Game 2. {{/usCountry}}

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If the Spurs extend the series with a victory, Game 6 will be played Tuesday night in New York.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan ...Read More Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit. Read Less

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