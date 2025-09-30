Who could replace Bob Melvin? 4 potential managerial candidates for the San Francisco Giants

The San Francisco Giants announced on Monday that they are parting ways with their manager, Bob Melvin. The 63-year-old had been in this job for two years, but had failed to achieve any substantial success with the team. San Francisco Giants part ways with manager Bob Melvin after two poor seasons. Here's why(AP)

In his tenure with the Giants, Melvin was able to rack up a very modest 161-163 record, according to The Sporting News. This two-year period saw major changes in the front office of the team as Buster Posey replaced Farhan Zaidi as the head of baseball operations. However, the performances from the team remained unsatisfactory, leading to the latest change.

Posey made the announcement and stated the reasons for the change in no unclear terms. “The last couple of months have been both disappointing and frustrating for all of us, and we did not perform up to our standards. We now turn our focus to identifying a new leader to guide us forward,” the club president was quoted as saying by The Sporting News.

Also read: Who is the richest person in Massachusetts? Meet Abigail Johnson, state’s nine other billionaires

Bob Melvin’s coaching record

As per USA Today, Melvin has an impressive resume as a manager. He has won the Manager of the Year title thrice. Apart from the Giants, the sexagenarian has also been at the helm of affairs for the Arizona Diamondbacks, Oakland Athletics, Seattle Mariners and the San Diego Padres.

His overall record stands at 1,678-1,588, and he has managed to take his team to the playoffs eight times.

In his first season with the Giants, Melvin managed an 80-82 record. In 2025, he went 81-81. Despite this, the team decided to renew the manager’s contract for 2026 on July 2. At the time, Posey had justified the renewal, as per USA Today, saying, “(We are) really fortunate to have such an experienced leader and one of the most well-respected managers in baseball.”

However, the team administration decided to move in a different direction and announced their decision to remove Melvin on Monday.

Also read: Government shutdown threat looms: What makes it different from past crises?

Possible replacements for Bob Melvin

Among the top contenders to take the place of the recently-fired manager is Bruce Bochy, a former manager who has taken the Giants to a World Series title three times. As per USA Today, the 70-year-old’s past record makes him a leading prospect.

Other names doing the rounds include Craig Albernaz, Brandon Hyde, and Skip Schumaker.

FAQs:

Who is Bob Melvin?

Bob Melvin was the manager of the MLB team, the San Francisco Giants, who was fired on Monday. A veteran coach with over two decades of experience, he has won the Manager of the Year title thrice.

What led to the firing of Bob Melvin?

Melvin endured two poor seasons with the Giants. He had an 80-82 record in 2024 and an 81-81 record in 2025. This led to the club’s management choosing to move on from him.

Who could possibly replace Melvin?

Though it is too early to figure out who could take the place of Melvin, Bruce Bochy is seen as a possible contender. He has won the World Series three times with the Giants before.